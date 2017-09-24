The victorious Dublin ladies footballers will make a triumphant arrival at City Hall in the capital on Tuesday night with the Brendan Martin Cup.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Míchaél Mac Donncha will welcome the All-Ireland champions to a special reception to mark their 4-11 to 0-11 victory over Mayo.

"It is fitting that the city should acknowledge their great achievement," the Lord Mayor said.

"They have earned the name of champions by a wonderful display of Gaelic football at its best. Once more my commiserations go a talented Mayo team who fought the good fight but were not victorious on this occasion.

"I congratulate everyone who took part in the championship and wish you all every success in the coming season."

The Dubs had lost the last three deciders to an unstoppable Cork side, but they finally had their day in front of a record crowd of 46,286, beating the Westerners by 12 points to lift the trophy for a second time.