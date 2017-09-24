RESULTS

DERRY SFC FINAL

Ballinascreen 1-11 Slaughtneil 4-12

As was the case last year, Slaughtneil are champions in both codes in Derry after their footballers completed four-in-a-row of titles with a 4-12 to 1-11 win over Ballinascreen at Celtic Park.

Shane McGuigan bagged two goals for the victors in a personal tally of 2-04, with Chrissy McKaigue and Keelan Feeney also raising green flags.

The losers finished with 14 men after Philip Bradley was sent off in the second half.

ANTRIM SHC FINAL

Cushendall 2-09 Dunloy 2-15

A strong second-half performance was key as Dunloy captured a 12th hurling title in Antrim. Cushendall led 0-07 to 0-04 at the break. However, five quick points on the resumption was the catalyst to drive the winners forward in Ballycastle.

A period of domination in the third quarter that saw quick-fire goals from saw Dunloy go 12 points clear.

Late goal from Cushendall's Conor Carson and Paddy Burke proved a mere consolation.

CAVAN SHC FINAL

Cootehill 0-05 Mullahoran 4-19

DOWN SHC FINAL

Ballygalget 2-13 Portaferry 2-12

Ballygalget are celebrating 21st county success after they retained their title in Ballycran

LAOIS SHC FINAL

Camross 3-14 Clough-Ballacolla 1-19

Camross were crowned the Laois senior hurling champions for the 25th time following a thrilling win over Clough-Ballacolla at O’Moore Park.

A late goal from sub Mark Dowling was the crucial score but they were made to endure a nervous finish after Willie Dunphy crashed home a brilliant goal in injury time. Zane Keenan

Camross survived that scare, however, and held on for an incredible win. Zane Keenan top scored for the victors. Read more

LOUTH SHC FINAL

Naomh Moninne 0-16 St Fechins 0-14

A haul of 0-08 from Ronan Geoghegan went a long way towards deciding this Wee County battle. Yet it was Diarmuid Murphy and Feidhelm Joyce who got the winning points at the end as the Dundalk outfit overcame the holders.