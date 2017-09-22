Dublin ladies senior football manager Mick Bohan praised his team's character in reaching another All-Ireland final after three successive final defeats.

Shrugging off past heartbreak, the Dubs bustled their way into a fourth final appearance on the trot after demolishing Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final in Thurles last month.

This time, however, it is not their Cork nemesis lining out against them.

Mayo toppled the mighty Cork - All-Ireland champions in 11 of the past twelve years - by two points in the Breffni Park semi-final.

Dublin are the only team to break the sequence of Cork wins in the past decade when they crushed Tyrone in 2010. Since then, however, they have lost three deciders to the Munster kingpins, a couple in especially agonising circumstances.

Last year, a first-half Carla Rowe shot which was incorrectly waved wide may have cost them a shot at a replay. Hawk-Eye has since been introduced for the ladies game.

Bohan was Dublin manager the last time they faced Mayo in an All-Ireland final in 2003. Mayo, still in the midst of a golden era, won 1-04 to 0-05 through a late goal from Diane O'Hora.

He paid tribute to the character of his players in reaching another final but said that improvement on the basics has helped them become a better team this year.

"There's an incredible desire in this group to be successful," Bohan told RTÉ Sport. "Any group that gets back to an All-Ireland final four years in a row, that says a lot about their character.

"The team has significantly changed from the one that has played over the last number of seasons. And there's been a huge amount of positional changes.

"From the point of view of the reasons why they've been successful or unsuccessful, we would feel they've definitely improved on the basics of what they do."

Corner-back Rachel Ruddy says she hopes that Dublin will have learned from those losing finals ahead of Sunday's decider.

"You do draw from those hard days after losing matches and it does bring a team closer together. We have been building on that. Hopefully we'll have learned from those experiences and be able to use them to dig deep to get over the line on Sunday.

"You can't really describe how much it would mean (to win). It would mean so much to all of us and all of our families who have watched us go through the last few years."