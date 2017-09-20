Galway lead the way with 14 nominations in this year's PwC All Stars hurling team, with Joe Canning the only representative from the All-Ireland champions to be nominated as Hurler of the Year.

Joining Canning on the shortlist are the Waterford pair of Kevin Moran and Jamie Barron. There may be some surprise that Galway centre-back Gearóid Mcinerney is not included after his impressive season. He was the overwheling choice as the RTÉ Sunday Game Hurler of the Year following this year's All-Ireland final.

Mark Coleman of Cork, Waterford's Conor Gleeson and Galway's Conor Whelan are the Young Hurler of the Year nominations.

After Division 1 League, Leinster and Liam MaCarthy success, it's no surprise that Micheál Donoghue's Galway head the list of contenders for the top XV of 2017.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford have received 11 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Cork 8, Tipperary 5, Wexford 4, Kilkenny 2 and Clare 1 with the selections having been voted on by a committee made up of GAA media, and chaired by GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Hurling team will be presented with their awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, 3 November - an event to be screened live by RTE One television.

PwC All-Star Hurling Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Colm Callanan (Galway), Anthony Nash (Cork), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford),

DEFENDERS

Mark Coleman (Cork), Daithí Burke (Galway), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Padraic Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Mannion (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Aidan Harte (Galway), Adrian Tuohey (Galway), Darragh Fives (Waterford), Diarmuid O’Keeffe(Wexford), Colm Spillane (Cork), John Hanbury (Galway), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

MIDFIELDERS

David Burke (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Coen (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Lee Chin (Wexford)

FORWARDS

Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Alan Cadogan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway) Conor Lehane (Cork), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Conor McDonald (Wexford), Cathal Mannion (Galway).

Hurler of the Year Nominees:

Joe Canning (Galway)

Kevin Moran (Waterford)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Young Hurler of the Year Nominees:

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Conor Gleeson (Waterford)

Conor Whelan (Galway)