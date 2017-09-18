Former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn believes that substitution errors and Donal Vaughan's red card offence cost Mayo the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Both John Small and Donal Vaughan were sent off on the 46th minute with the scores tied at 1-08 to 0-10. Small was already on a yellow card when he knocked Colm Boyle to the ground with a body charge.

A split second later however, a scoreable free and a potential numerical advantage for Mayo was demoted to a hop ball and numerical parity as Donal Vaughan charged in and bundled Small to the ground with an ungainly clothesline like tackle.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ 2fm, Flynn cites both Vaughan's sending off and the management's substitution policy as reasons for their defeat.

"It's tiny margins. I have to say this, and it's with respect. You can't have six out of your eight most experienced players sitting beside you on the bench when you have to close a game out.

"To take off Higgins, Boyle, Seamie O'Shea (having a great game), Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty, Andy Moran. All on the bench when you're trying to close out a tight game against Dublin.

"There is an excuse and there is an argument for a couple of those guys, with injuries and whatever, but not for all six of those guys.

"The substitutions did cost them. Plus Vaughan, I'm not singling him out, but his moment of madness... I think they were All-Ireland champions for about 20 seconds.

"The ball could have gone over from the free and then it's 15 against 14. That was a massive moment."

And Flynn also despaired at goalkeeper David Clarke's final kickout, saying that Stephen Rocford was screaming at him to pick out two men free underneath the Hogan Stand and he instead floated the ball out of play on the Cusack Stand side.

"And the last one was David Clarke had a brain freeze and a meltdown on the last kickout. Cluxton wouldn't do that. Rochford was screaming at him with two guys under the (Hogan) Stand in front of us. He was screaming. They were free!

"And he completely lost it and put the ball over the sideline. McQuillan was doing everything to give them a chance and they deserved it.

"But honestly the bottom line is - how many chances do you need to win an All-Ireland? And I mean it, my heart goes out to them. But at the end of the day, when you haven't got it, you haven't got it."