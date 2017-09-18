Colm O'Rourke reiterated his belief that Dublin might have to be split into two or perhaps three teams in the future as he clashed with Ciaran Whelan on the Sunday Game last night.

O'Rourke first argued that Dublin should be divided for football purposes in a Sunday Independent column in February 2013, insisting that the capital now boasted too many resources and players to still remain a single entity.

In doing so, he was echoing the suggestion of the 2002 Strategic Review Group chaired by former GAA President Peter Quinn - an influential figure in the transformation of Croke Park - which argued that a major injection of games development funds into the capital should run in tandem with the splitting of the county into three parts.

Since O'Rourke's 2013 article, Dublin have won four of the past five All-Ireland titles and four of the past five League titles. They have claimed all five Leinster titles in that period, only twice winning matches by a margin of under ten points in their provincial championship.

O'Rourke has intermittently returned to the topic in the years since, and did so again last night at the prompting of presenter Des Cahill.

The pundit stresses that he is primarily concerned with participation rates in the capital, hinting at the number of quality footballers unable to break into the side. He also leaned on Castleknock as an example of the GAA responding pro-actively to demographic changes.

"The long-term solution has to be to look at a different model for Dublin. Two or three or four different teams. Because my idea of the GAA is based on participation, involvement and opportunity.

"And there's thousands of young Dublin footballers, on the Hill today and watching on television, who would love the chance of playing Dublin.

"And the response to population surges in the city - and I gave the example of Castleknock - has been to create new clubs and Castleknock have been very, very successful.

"We can't have the population of Dublin being 1.5 or 2 million going forward and just one team. It just does not make sense."

O'Rourke was supported in his call for change by Joe Brolly who argued that the sport was not in good shape outside the elite counties and a drastic review was urgently needed.

Philly McMahon, Dean Rock and Ciaran Kilkenny celebrate on the Croke Park pitch

"We need a drastic re-organisation. In 2000, the Strategic Review Committee, with some of the great visionaries of the GAA, and they came to exactly this conclusion.

"Dublin's the biggest population centre. Participation's our thing. We need to split it into three. They recommended three at that stage.

"The GAA needs a massive strategic review. We're already 20 years late in having it. We're being left behind. It's the haves and the have-nots. And we needed to regularise this because it's a massive problem.

"So come the All-Ireland final night, we say things are great in Dublin, things are great in Kerry, things are great in Mayo and Tyrone. They're not great everywhere else."

Ciaran Whelan, however, argued that the calls to split Dublin were at best premature and went against the spirit of parochialism that powers the GAA.

He referred back to the 1977 All-Ireland final in which Dublin beat Armagh by 12 points and articles soon after appeared bemoaning the Dubs' professionalism relative to their rivals. He reminded viewers that Kerry promptly bounced back to win the next four All-Ireland titles.

"Let's go back 40 years when Dublin hammered Armagh in the '77 All-Ireland final. The talk at that stage was about an open draw and how Dublin were professional and way ahead of everybody.

"Kerry bounced back and done four in a row. Cork and Meath dominated the 80s. Tyrone and Kerry dominated the noughties.

"Dublin have invested a lot. We've always had the population advantage. We've always had that advantage. We didn't have the success.

"Now, if you want to get to the point where Meath win Leinster finals beating a Dublin North in Leinster Final. I don't think that would be the same in my opinion. I think that takes away from the game.

"It's about parochialism. It's about where you're from - Dublin. I don't think we're at that stage."