The chairperson of the Tyrone Ladies Gaelic Football Association has urged clubs in the county to object to the scheduling of club games which clash with next weekend's All-Ireland intermediate football.

Tyrone take on Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday after earning their place in the decider with a 3-19 to 2-19 win over Meath.

Labelling the Tyrone CCC's decision a display of "disregard and disrespect", the Ladies GFA urged clubs to object to the situation.

In an email sent to clubs, Donna McCrory describes the scheduling as showing "disregard and disrespect to footballers from our county, our clubs, parishes and communities, as they play on the biggest stage in the All-Ireland final".

Among the club's scheduled to play are Errigal Ciaran, who supply five members of the ladies' panel.

"It is with regret, that we note, the Tyrone CCC have opted to fix several Tyrone championship games on Sunday 24 September, the same day our senior Ladies, representing our county, face Tipperary in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park," McCrory says.

"Clubs with several representatives on the squad are being asked to play their championship games, despite those same clubs taking supporters to the game at Croke Park.

"This is such disregard and disrespect to footballers from our county, our clubs, parishes and communities, as they play on the biggest stage in the All-Ireland final.

"We point out to you that the Tyrone Ladies confirmed squad lists to the Tyrone CCC so clubs would not be expected to have to choose who to support, we requested that the clubs represented in the squad would not be asked to play on Sunday. This was not adhered to.

"We ask our clubs in the county to contact the Tyrone CCC to object to these games going ahead and appeal for common sense."