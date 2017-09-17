All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Mayo have claimed all but one of the spots on the The Sunday Game's football team of the year.

The Dubs edged Mayo by a point in the decider for a second year running to secure their third title in a row, the first time the feat has been achieved in over 30 years.

While it will be of scant consolation after another agonising final loss, Mayo were the only Championship opposition to restrict Jim Gavin's superb side to a winning margin of less than nine points and that has been recognised by our pundits in their choice of seven players from each team.

Kerry's Paul Geaney is the only player from outside the big two to make the cut while his team-mate Paul Murphy, and Padraig Hampsey and Colm Cavanagh of the other beaten semi-finalists Tyrone might also be considered unlucky to miss out.

Dublin's James McCarthy was also chosen as The Sunday Game player of the year.

Let us know what you think of the selection in the comments at the end of the page or on social media.

GOALKEEPER

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

The Dublin skipper turned 36 today and what better birthday present than to collect Sam Maguire for a fourth time as captain? Though Mayo were effective in disrupting Dublin's dangerous kickouts, Cluxton still showed his value to the team with a 43rd-minute save to deny Jason Doherty a goal.

FULL-BACKS

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

The hard-working Cuala man has nailed down the corner-back slot again this year after a couple of years restricted to a substitute's role. Kept Andy Moran scoreless in the second half of today.

Chris Barrett (Mayo)

Arguably Mayo's best performer today and excellent throughout the season. A cruel twist of fate that he conceded the late free that brought Dublin victory in what was Barrett's second final defeat.

Keith Higgins (Mayo)

The three-time All-Star continues to excel in the latter stages of his career and has comfortably adapted from man-marker to creative platform. Managed an exchange of hand-passes with Diarmuid O'Connor during the final despite being laid out on the ground with cramp.

HALF-BACKS

Colm Boyle (Mayo)

Not quite at his best in the final but Boyle was a big reason Mayo were there in the first place after his masterclass of attacking from the back in the semi-final victory over Kerry.

Cian O'Sullivan (Dublin)

It might not be as glamorous a role as some of his team-mates occupy but the Kilmacud Crokes man gave another masterclass in how to play as a sweeper this year.

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

McCaffrey's early exit due to injury in the final was most unfortunate. The return of the 2015 Footballer of the Year after spending some of 2016 overseas was a key ingredient in Dublin regaining an attacking sparkle some felt had been missing last year.

MIDFIELDERS

Tom Parsons (Mayo)

The Charlestown clubman is a vital link in Mayo's transition from defence to attack and in addition to his supreme fielding skills also chipped in with the occasional point.

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Does anyone epitomise Dublin's tireless work ethic better than McCarthy? Never stops running from the first minute to the last and usually good for a score or two as well. Our panellists' player of the year.

HALF-FORWARDS

Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

Restored to the forward division after spending much of 2016 operating as a sweeper, McLoughling underlined his attacking threat with a haul of 2-9 from play.

Aidan O'Shea (Mayo)

A big year from the big man. Still hasn't scored in an All-Ireland final but showed his adaptability in marking Kieran Donaghy in the semi-final and was dominant in the air throughout Mayo's epic journey back to Croke Park.

Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

A goal in the second minute of your first All-Ireland final is quite a dramatic statement but then it wasn't overly surprising given the impact the 21-year-old had made all year. He scored in every one of Dublin's six Championship games including another crucial goal against Tyrone.

FULL-FORWARDS

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Any doubts over the wisdom of leaving a forward of Bernard Brogan's quality on the bench dissipate when you witness Mannion's impact. He fired 17 points this summer including three against Mayo in the final.

Paul Geaney (Kerry)

An excellent season for the Dingle man, who scored 1-29 in Kerry's march to the semi-finals, including 1-05 in the Munster final demolition of Cork. He is the only player to break the Dublin-Mayo duopoly.

Andy Moran (Mayo)

At almost 34 years of age Moran defied logic by having probably his best year in a Mayo jersey. He bagged 3-24 in 10 games, the highlights of which were goals in both Kerry games and three points in the final.

Watch the panellists' debate around the selection

.