All-Ireland winners Galway and beaten finalists provide 11 of the 15 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards Hurling Team of the Year for 2017.

Galway, with six, have one more representative than the Rebels, while Kilkenny, Dublin and Clare also feature in a side selected by a panel of GAA greats from nominees that included the Electric Ireland Man of the Match and Player of the Week winners throughout the season.

The four-man awards selection panel which was unveiled back in March, consisted of legendary former Cork hurler and current Clare hurling selector, Dónal Óg Cusack; former Armagh All Star footballer, Oisín McConville; former Galway hurler and AIB All Ireland Club hurling championship winning manager, Mattie Kenny and Meath Senior football manager Andy McEntee.

It is the first year of the awards at minor level and the players will be formally recognised at an awards ceremony at Croke Park on 7 October.

1 Darrach Fahy Galway (Ardrahan)

2 Caimin Killeen Galway (Loughrea)

3 Sean O’Leary Hayes Cork (Midleton)

4 Darren Morrissey Galway (Sarsfields)

5 Aidan McCarthy Clare (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6 James Keating Cork (Kildorrery)

7 Lee Gannon Dublin (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8 Daire Connery Cork (Na Piarsaigh)

9 Conor Fahey Galway (Padraig Pearses)

10 Brian Roche Cork (Bride Rovers)

11 Sean Currie Dublin (Na Fianna)

12 Adrian Mullen Kilkenny (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13 Sean Bleahane Galway (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

14 Jack Canning Galway (Portumna)

15 Brian Turnbull Cork (Douglas)