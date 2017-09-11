Former Wexford player Ursula Jacob feels that Camogie fixtures need to be played alongside the men’s games on a more regular basis to develop the game.

Cork were crowned All-Ireland senior champions in Croke Park on Sunday, defeating Kilkenny by just one point, but just over 20,000 fans were in attendance.

"We have to keep linking in with the men’s games," Jacob told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

"Because that is the only way you are going to garner the interest of the public, you have to work alongside them.

"For years we were trying to compete against them, having matches clashing with big hurling games, you are never going to win that."

The intermediate and junior deciders also took place at GAA headquarters. Westmeath won their first All-Ireland Premier Junior title, seeing off the challenge of Dublin while the intermediate clash between Cork and Meath finished in a draw.

There was an increase of 401 people from the corresponding fixture in 2016, but Jacob was hoping that the numbers would be higher.

"I thought with Meath and Dublin in the final there would be more of an increase as there were new teams coming to the fore.

"I was hoping that we would have got it up to 25,000, it’s something the Camogie Association are going to have to look at, how we market the games and how we get more interest in the game itself."

Jacob believes that Camogie have made good progress in terms of sponsorship and media exposure but admits that her sport is lagging behind Ladies football in certain areas.

