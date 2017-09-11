We're a week out from another All-Ireland SFC final between Mayo and Dublin, and supporters in both camps are already feverishly discussing how the counties' latest showdown will pan out.

Mayo, with nine championship games under their belt in a gruelling summer, take another swing at the reigning champions, desperate to end their long wait for Sam Maguire.

The Dubs have swaggered into this final without ever being seriously tested and they are favourites to complete a three-in-a-row.

The Sunday Game analysts Sean Cavanagh - who saw just how ruthless Jim Gavin's men can be in Tyrone's semi-final defeat to Dublin - and Tomás Ó Sé peered into their crystal balls to predict how the teams will line out next Sunday.

Mayo

Tomás Ó Sé: "Will Vaughan start at full-back? You can't be really certain. Aidan O'Shea we think will line up at centre-forward. He had a tremendous season early on. When Mayo were struggling it was Aidan O'Shea pulling them through. You look at the six defenders Mayo have, they've been outstanding all year. I'm just thinking the way the management would be thinking. They haven't given Paddy Durcan that start in the last few biog games so I can't see why they'd do it now. I think the match-ups will be very interesting."

Dublin

Sean Cavanagh: "Having won every game so comfortably, I can't see too many changes. The big calls will be, will Flynn come in? He came in the last day and kicked three points and seems to be back to the top of his form. And the Diarmuid Connolly factor. Will Jim Gavin potentially drop Connolly in to distract Keegan? That would be an interesting call. But it's hard to know who he's going to drop. The defence picks itself. The midfield itself. Those two guys are the only ones really knocking on the door in the forward line."

