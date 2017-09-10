Julia White described her All-Ireland-winning score six minutes into injury-time as "the best feeling in the world" after she rose from the bench to snatch the O'Duffy Cup.

A first replay in the camogie decider since 1981 looked inevitable after a tit-for-tat battle at Croke Park. But White had other ideas, splitting the posts to break Kilkenny hearts and spark wild celebrations for those clad in red.

"I was just thinking, 'find a step or so and just get it over the bar'," she told RTÉ Sport.

"I wasn't really thinking. I was just going on instinct.

"It was the best feeling in the world. I couldn't believe it. I was trying to get back again then because (the referee) didn't look like he was going to blow it up any time soon."

White had to bide her time to enter the action, replacing Chloe Sigerson - struggling with cramp - in the closing stages.

She admitted it had been frustrating not to start, but her moment of glory made the wait worth it.

"It's tough waiting all the time. I was trying to stay motivated and be patient. I was looking to take the opportunity when it came.

"Kilkenny looked a bit shellshocked at the start but they reset at half-time. We knew they weren't going to go anywhere; they're too good of a team. We expected a comeback."