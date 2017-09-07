Micheál Donoghue is adamant that Galway will not just be content with one All-Ireland title and is determined that the county build on this success for the future.

The Saw Doctors song 'To Win Just Once' got some airplay on Galway Bay FM during the past week but the Galway hurling manager is unlikely to be belting it out at functions any time soon.

While the crowds were too busy savouring the present to think much about the future earlier this week, former Galway manager Ger Loughnane did note the county's potential to add another couple of All-Ireland's in the near future.

1980 All-Ireland winning captain Joe Connolly also sounded a bullish note last Monday, stressing Galway's strengths and remarking that it was unacceptable that they should go nearly three decades without an All-Ireland senior hurling title.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport tonight at the challenge match against the 1980s team in aid of the Tony Keady fund, Donoghue said that Galway were working to ensure that this success leaves a "serious legacy."

"We're after getting a serious success injection last weekend. But now we have to capitalise on it. There's no point just being satisfied with winning the All-Ireland last Sunday.

"We have to build on it. We're working really closely with the county board and trying to put structures in place so this will leave some legacy.

"We're not content with one (All-Ireland). We want Galway to the forefront of every competition and everything we enter and that's what we're striving for."

Donoghue lifts the McCarthy Cup before the crowds in Ballinasloe

Donoghue said it was only after the final whistle on Sunday that he began to appreciate how much the long awaited All-Ireland success meant to people in Galway.

"In the build up to the game, you're thinking about winning it. And it's only when you win it, you just realise about what it means to people. Galway's really come alive with it. What it means to people is the most touching thing about it.

"Going back to Sunday, you could just feel it in the stadium that the emotion was unbelievable. And once we started coming back west, the crowds were absolutely phenomenal.

"Nobody expected what was going to be in front us coming into Ballinasloe and then once we hit the outskirts of the city, around Castlegar, the streets were lined the whole way. And then in the stadium, there was a massive crowd.

"We always wanted the team to perform to where the supporters would come out and support them and it was reciprocated by the supporters this week."