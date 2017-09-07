Former Wexford hurler Tom Dempsey said that their supporters are relieved that Davy Fitzgerald is remaining on as inter-county manager for 2018.

After some speculation that he might depart, the former Clare goalkeeper this week reached an agreement with the Wexford county board to stay on for a second year.

In his first season in charge, Fitzgerald led Wexford to promotion in Division 1A and to a Leinster final for the first time since 2008.

Over the course of the year, they beat Kilkenny in the championship for the first time since 2004 and ultimately end 2017 as the only side to register a victory over eventual All-Ireland champions Galway.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ 2fm, Dempsey reckons are a year of where Davy or the team might have expected they'd be at the beginning of January.

"The collective feeling is one of relief. The players have bought into him, the supporters love him, we’ve had a very exciting year, we’ve had Nowlan Park-gate, we’ve had Davy in the box at Wexford Park, we had 40,000 fans at a Leinster Final, earned promotion to 1A and overall the decision to stay is welcomed, and there are huge pluses.

"But this is where the real challenges begin. We are probably a year, a year ahead of where we thought we would be least year.

"We could get Galway next year in the Leinster opener and 1A is going to be challenging, but overall it’s very positive.

"I think Davy will feel there is unfinished business down here. I think he was taken a back slightly by the passion of the supporters down here. When you mix Davy’s passion with Wexford’s, we deserve a two-year marriage at least."

Dempsey argues that the sweeper system employed by Fitzgerald this season had served its purpose in making Wexford more competitive in 2017.

But he says that Wexford will need to tweak the system in order to progress again next year and develop the attacking dimension of their game.

"The sweeper system did very well for us, it achieved what we wanted, but we might need to push it on a bit now.

"It’s something that he does. The ultimate aim was to get to 1A and a Leinster Final, and he delivered that.

"Last year was a good year, but we’re expecting to move on.

"I felt a bit sorry for the Jack Guineys, and the Conor McDonals’s this year in the full forward line where you are coming up against maybe two, three, four players extra in defence created by our sweeper system and maybe to get the maximum out of them we do need to tweak the system a little bit.

"I’d say Davy will do that."