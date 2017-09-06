Former Armagh footballer Oisín McConville says that Mickey Harte is the best person to lead Tyrone into the next few seasons but adds that he might consider freshening up his backroom team.

Harte - who has been manager of Tyrone since the end of 2002 - was this week offered a fresh three-year term as manager which will carry him through to 2020.

He led Tyrone to all three of their All-Ireland titles in a glorious first decade in charge. However, the emphatic nature of their semi-final loss to Dublin convinced some pundits that it was time for Harte to step away.

Speaking to Game On on RTÉ 2fm this evening, McConville argued that Harte has demonstrated his capacity for reinvention and thus is the right man to lead Tyrone forward.

"If you take the Dubs game out of it, you would say that Tyrone have had a pretty successful season.

"Mickey Harte, over the last eighteen months, has changed completely the way they play. I would hope he'll completely change the way they play before the new season starts.

"He's proven himself over and over again.

"The three All-Ireland's that he actually won, and I know the last one was in 2008, but he redefined that team. They played a different way in '03, a different way in '05 and a completely different way in '08.

"So he is somebody who has an ability to move with the times.

"He has a very talented squad right now and he's been able to keep all those players on board. I would say he's probably the best man for the job right now.

"He's had three No.2's in the time he's been there. Fr. McAleer, Tony Donnelly and Gavin Devlin. He seems to have a very good relationship with Gavin Devlin.

"When Gavin Devlin first joined, I though that's exactly what they need because I thought they were two very different characters. Maybe, they're more alike than I suggested back then.

"Maybe it's time for him to freshen it up a bit. I'm not sure about getting rid of Gavin Devlin but maybe bring someone in alongside him. Maybe a (Peter) Canavan or a (Brian) Dooher or someone like that."

For all the despair and expressions of hopelessness that followed the semi-final loss to Dublin, McConville insists that Tyrone will be perennial semi-finalists for the next half-decade at least.

"Tyrone aren't going anywhere. Tyrone will be semi-finalists for the next five or six years because their structures are that good.

"They have the finances and the coaches. You just have to look at their U17 team this year (All-Ireland champions) that was coached by Colly Holmes, another former player.

"They have former players that have come in and done good jobs. One of them will deserve their chance eventually."