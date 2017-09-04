Joe McQuillan will take charge of his third All-Ireland football final on September 17, when Dublin face Mayo for the second year running.

"It is a great honour, with two big teams in it, so I'm just delighted," McQuillan told GAA.ie. "I found out this morning. I knew I was on the shortlist, but until you get the phone call you are still never sure who is going to do it."

The Cavan official previously refereed the 2011 and 2013 finals - both, incidentally, won by Dublin - and has also refereed an Under-21 decider, an All-Ireland club final, three Leinster finals, a Munster final and two Ulsters.

In this year’s Football Championship, McQuillan was in the middle for the All-Ireland quarter-final between Roscommon and Mayo, the Ulster final between Tyrone and Down, the Leinster semi-final between Meath and Kildare, and the Connacht semi-final between Galway and Mayo.

McQuillan’s umpires on the day will be Ciarán Brady, TP Gray (both Kill Shamrocks), Jimmy Galligan (Killygarry) and Mickie Lee (Drumalee).

Cork’s Conor Lane will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry) and the dideline official will be Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

Anthony Nolan from Baltinglass will referee the minor final between Kerry and Derry.