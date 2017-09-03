An inspirational performance from Galway captain David Burke helped secure their first All-Ireland title since 1988.

It was tense tight affair that needed Galway's leaders to step up, the ones who knew just what it felt like to lose on the big day, on the biggest stage.

"We went a point down in the second-half and I looked at Joe (Canning) and Johnny (Coen) and I said lads this is not happening again," Burke told RTÉ Sport after the game.

"We went down into the pit of our stomach and we got a couple of scores. It was a whole panel effort 16 to 31; they are the guys who made it happen.

"They are the guys who pushed us all the way since after the Leinster final, so I owe a huge deal of gratitude to them as well. They are the ones who did the work.

"We had good experiences and bad experiences in the past and we had to bottle all that together and use it."

Burke revealed that their mental toughness along with drawing from past experiences helped get them over the line.

"Twelve months ago we had hurt here against Tipperary and we knew we weren’t far away from getting over the line.

"It was all up in the top six inches and we had been telling the lads just believe it, we are going to do it."

Burke soaked up the atmosphere after the game and dedicated the victory to those involved in both past and present Galway teams.

"You can look around the stadium, the colour is unreal and it’s mad to think it’s 29 years since the last win and the hurlers and the quality of players that have gone through, this is for them .

"They have soldiered, they have put blood and sweat into it and there have been management teams that have put all that in too.

"We will cherish this time, we are absolutely delighted and we will enjoy the moment.

"It’s massive, I’m looking up at the stands there at the players past and present, young players and I’m absolutely thrilled.They all have a connection to someone on the field and that’s the beauty of sport."