Cora Staunton was the hero for Mayo finishing with a tally of 1-09 as they saw off a strong challenge from the defending champions Cork, to earn a 3-11 to 0-18 win in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The sharp shooter gave a performance that earned her the Player of the Match award and helped send Mayo through to the All-Ireland Ladies football final for the first time in ten years.

The veteran footballer revealed why, after a career that has spanned over two decades, she is still lining out for her county.

"I’m delighted for the girls, especially the younger girls on the team, that maybe never got a chance to play in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day," explained Staunton.

"That’s why I have stuck around. I have a lot of good friends on the team who never got to experience that and I’m delighted now in three weeks time they will get to experience that."

Mayo will play Dublin in the All-Ireland final; the decider is set to take place in Croke Park on 24 September. And Staunton is no stranger to All-Ireland finals, winning four and losing two.

"I’ve won in Croke Park and I’ve lost in Croke Park. It’s brilliant to win an All-Ireland there but its heart breaking to lose one there. I have to put the head down now and work hard."

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Mayo this season after they lost to Galway in the Connacht final. But they bounced back, giving super performances against the likes of Kildare and Donegal, with Staunton showing her dominance at every turn.

"A huge amount of effort and commitment went into today’s match. We have a massive back room team there and after the Connacht final we even strengthened it more.

We got two more guys in, Peter Lee and Niall Heffernan came in. We knew in the Connacht final we didn’t perform.

"Galway Mayo derbies can take on a life of their own, we really worked hard since then. We upped training and did a lot of extra training since then, for the last six or seven weeks we have worked really hard."

Cork have dominated the Ladies football championship for the last decade, winning six consecutive titles. Their record made Staunton appreciate just how significant her side’s victory was.

"It was really tense there from start to finish. Fair credit to Cork, they are a team that we aspired to beat for the last ten years.

"We have massive respect for the team so to win here by a couple of points and to get back to Croke Park again its massive.