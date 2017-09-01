Waterford are surprise All-Ireland finalists.

They have reached Sunday's decider against Galway through no shortage of skill, courage, heart and tenacity but what other factors are at play in the background?

Earlier this year Kerry All-Ireland-winning football captain Dara O'Cinnéide met Derek McGrath, Tadhg de Búrca, and Tomás Ó Cadhla, the main man behind the scenes.

This programme looks at how the many developments in science and technology have become increasingly fundamental within the Gaelic games world.

Considering how they subsequently fared in the championship, it’s a fascinating insight into one part of Waterford's journey.

Watch the video above.

Live coverage of Galway v Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC final (3.30pm) on The Sunday Game Live from 2pm on RTÉ2, with live radio commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live blog from 1pm on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now App.

Highlights of all the day's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 9.30pm.