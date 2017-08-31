Damian McErlain has been appointed the new manager of the Derry senior football team on a three year term this evening.

McErlain is currently manager of the Derry minor side and has led them to an All-Ireland final showdown with Kerry next month.

Last Sunday, he masterminded a stunning success over Dublin in the All-Ireland minor semi-final.

He replaces Damian Barton, the 1993 veteran who stepped down after two years in the job following the extra-time qualifier loss to Mayo in Castlebar.

His management team will include Killian Conlan, Gavin McGeechan and Barry Gillis.

In a statement released by Derry GAA this evening, McErlain said he was honoured to be offered the role and expressed faith on the talent in the county.

"On behalf of myself and the management team, we are delighted and honoured to be entrusted with working with our county's senior footballers for the next three years.

"We are massively looking forward to working with the county’s best players and the other stakeholders involved in creating the environment to fulfil the potential that’s within Derry football.

"We know the talent that exists within the county and we’ve developed three strong minor teams to further bolster that. We now need to ensure that we have the right environment for the players to develop further."