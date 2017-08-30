Former Galway centre back Cathal Moore admits there is more pressure on the westerners ahead of Sunday's hotly anticipated All-Ireland hurling final.

Galway won the League title in startling fashion last April and have been favourites for the Liam MacCarthy since Tipperary were surprised by Cork in the Munster championship.

They have taken the shortest possible route to September, winning their second Leinster title and then edging past the reigning All-Ireland champions in a heart-stopping semi-final.

By contrast, Waterford were blown off course against Cork in the Munster semi-final and were sucked into a character building run in the qualifiers.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ2fm, Moore acknowledges that the pressure is greater on Galway after their dominant displays all year. But he points to the League quarter-final game in April where a largely second string Waterford side had Galway in terrible bother in Pearse Stadium.

"I don't think any person would deny that the pressure is more on Galway. They have more experience and they have shown the better form coming into the match. They are League champions, they beat the All-Ireland champions so everything is pointing towards it.

"I think Galway people will realise, particularly those who were in Pearse Stadium for the League game earlier this year, when Waterford came with their second team and had Galway almost put away. Ten points ahead and it was a resurrection by Galway which was almost Lazarus-like.

"The difference between that day and this day is that there's no Tom Devine (Waterford forward who has gone travelling this summer). He caused havoc in the Galway backline that day and he took two goals that no other team has been able to take in the meantime.

"The fact that Tom is not there, I think there's a lot of Galway people glad about that."

Notwithstanding their blistering form, Galway haven't scored a championship goal since the Leinster quarter-final against Dublin in late May.

Moore is relatively sanguine about this, seeing it as a consequence of teams deploying heavy sweeper systems against them in a couple of games.

"I don't think it's an issue. Because in a couple of those games, there was a double sweeper in the game against Offaly and there was a sweeper operating in the other games bar the Tipperary game.

"Galway don't mind if they get over the line. If it ends up 0-06 to 0-05 on Sunday and Galway win, no one will care if we scored a goal or not."

Live coverage of Galway v Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC final (3.30pm) on The Sunday Game Live from 2pm on RTÉ2, with live radio commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live blog from 1pm on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App.

Highlights of all the day's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 9.30pm.