SATURDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final

1645 Cork v Mayo, Kingspan Breffni Park

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC semi-final

1500 Sligo v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni Park

SUNDAY 3 SEPTEMBER

TG4 All Ireland JFC semi-finals

1200 Fermanagh v London, Lannleire, Dunleer

1345 Carlow v Derry, Lannleire, Dunleer

All-Ireland SHC final

1530 Galway v Waterford, Croke Park

All-Ireland MHC final

1315 Galway v Cork, Croke Park

ONLINE

Sunday: Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App on the hurling finals from 1300.

TV

Saturday: Live coverage of Sligo v Tyrone and Cork v Mayo on TG4 from 1445

Sunday: Live coverage - Galway v Cork in minor final on TG4 from 1245 - Galway v Waterford senior final on RTÉ2 from 1400 and on Sky Sports from 1500.

Irish language commentary also available on RTÉ live games. Click here for details.

All live games available on GAAGO.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130

RADIO: Exclusive live commentary on the hurling finals on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Saturday: The morning will be dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase and rain will spread from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Light southerly breezes at first, but freshening in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: It will start off wet in most places but the rain will clear away eastwards in the morning and the winds will ease. Sunny spells and some scattered showers will follow. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with mainly light southerly breezes, becoming westerly later. For more info go to met.ie.

Who will join Dublin in Ladies' decider?

Inspired by Sinéad Aherne, Dublin cruised into the TG4 senior final with an impressive win over Kerry last weekend.

Cork, who have won 11 of the last 12 All-Irelands, are again 60 minutes away from reaching another final and so setting up a fourth consecutive meeting with Dubs on the fourth Sunday of September.

Mayo are the Rebelettes' opposition in the Saturday's semi-final in Cavan. The Connacht side last tasted All-Ireland success in 2003 and it's 2007 since they last graced Croke Park on finals day.

In any sport it's all about timing your run and it would seem that Ephie Fitzgerald's Cork side have found a rich vein of form when it matters most after their demolition of Galway in the quarter-final. A 6-19 to 1-10 victory, in which they scored 3-11 in a spell just before and after the break, underlined Cork's dominance a fortnight ago.

Prior to the Galway game, the Munster side saw their long reign as provincial kingpins come to an end after defeats to Kerry and Waterford.

Mayo also fell short in their province, but they safely navigated the qualifying route with a thumping win over Kildare and then accounted for favourites Donegal in the quarter-final. Three second half goals proved decisive for Frank Browne’s side in the latter victory - the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace, both found the net while top-scorer Cora Staunton also raised a green flag.

Cork are fancied to reach another final, but can expect doughty resistance from the evergreen Staunton and co.

A minor matter

The curtain-raiser on Sunday sees Cork and Galway do battle in the U18 final. It's a repeat of the showdown from 2001 which the Rebels won - their last All-Ireland success.

Galway have won five titles since - 2004-2005-2009-2011-2015.

After claiming success in the U17 grade, Cork will be looking to add another title and so build on the work they've been doing at underage level.

Their march to this stage saw them edge out Tipperary after a replay in the Munster semi-final, before Clare were swept aside in the provincial final.

A 'comfortable' four-point win over Dublin in the All-Ireland semi leaves them 60 minutes away from a 19th All-Ireland crown.

Galway held their nerve to pip Kilkenny in the last-four after easily defeating Clare at the quarter-final stage.

The westerners are aiming for an 11th title.

NOVEL PAIRING IN THE BATTLE FOR LIAM

And so two are left standing in the race for All-Ireland glory in 2017. For the first time Galway and Waterford will lock horns in September combat.

On the face of, it's a coming together that should not be a surprise. It's Galway's third final appearance this decade, while Waterford have made huge strides since Derek McGrath took over four years ago. Both counties lost narrowly in their respective semi-finals in 2016.

The westerners have certainly endured much pain since last winning Liam MacCarthy in 1988. Seven appearances in finals since, including a replay against Kilkenny in 2012 have seen them leave empty handed. There is a feeling out there that the time has come for them to finally claim the big prize.

Dealing with expectations

With a Division 1 league title and a second Leinster championship in the bag, the wind is certainly behind them as they strive to pick up that final piece of silverware. Yet, if you flip it there would seem to be greater pressure on them to deliver, with the added talk that Joe Canning should already have an All-Ireland medal in his back pocket.

On that notion of added pressure, former Galway centre-back Cathal Moore told RTÉ Sport: "I don't think any person would deny that the pressure is more on Galway. They have more experience and they have shown the better form coming into the match. They are League champions, they beat the All-Ireland champions so everything is pointing towards it.

"I think Galway people will realise, particularly those who were in Pearse Stadium for the League game earlier this year, when Waterford came with their second team and had Galway almost put away. Ten points ahead and it was a resurrection by Galway which was almost Lazarus-like."

Déise raise their game

After a somewhat flat performance in losing to Cork in the Munster semi-final, Waterford got the show back on the road with wins over Offaly, Kilkenny, Wexford, before gaining revenge on the Rebels three weeks' ago.

The victory over the Cats was their first over their neighbours in the championship since the 1959 All-Ireland final - the last year that the Déise landed Liam MacCarthy.

Much has been spoken about Waterford's defensive system and it won't be a surprise if Tadhg de Búrca is a again deployed as the sweeper. The Munster side will no doubt look to disrupt the Galway half-forward line of Mannion, Canning and J Cooney - a pivotal line in the Tribes' success this year.

Goals, as they say win matches, but Galway have been especially goal-shy after the two they bagged in the Leinster quarter-final win over Dublin. Since then they have amassed 0-84 in their three championship games, but crucially no green flags.

Waterford, on the other hand, have found the net on 11 occasions in their five games this summer.

Richie Power view

"I got it wrong in the semi-final. I wasn't expecting Waterford to score 4-19 and they could have scored more because they had a lot of wides.

"If they stick to the gameplan and get the match-ups right, I think Waterford could sneak it.

"I've no doubt Galway will put themselves in to a position to win the game but if Waterford are still in it in the last 10 or 15 minutes they might just push on and end a 58-year wait for the title.

"They have a bit of experience with Brick Walsh and Kevin Moran and their fitness levels are phenomenal."