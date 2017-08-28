Dublin flexed their muscles and breezed past Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday to set up another All-Ireland SFC final showdown with Mayo.

Jim Gavin's juggernaut are chasing a third title in a row, and right now it's hard to bet against them doing it.

There's plenty of praise for the Dubs in today's papers, though the Red hands failure to show up is not ignored.

Tomás Ó Sé, writing in the The Irish Independent, said Gavin's gameplan was as impressive as the individual performances from the rampant players in sky blue.

"Three-in-a-row would be an incredible achievement and without getting ahead of myself, it's not hard to make a case for them winning even more than that.

"They have brilliant footballers. We always knew that but the way they got their tactics right was the most impressive thing about their performance yesterday.

"Going through the footage of the game for The Sunday Game last night we noticed they effectively had enclosed Tyrone into their own half and never let them get their running game going. The game was played on Dublin's terms."

Alan Brogan was taken aback by how poor the Red Hands were.

"I was shocked by Tyrone," he writes in his column for the Herald.

"We knew they'd set up like that but we also thought they would be much more incisive on the counter-attack. Even their defensive structure lacked intensity and Dublin poured through them alarmingly easily.

"Con O'Callaghan's goal, well taken though it obviously was, would never have happened against the Tyrone team I played against. They just wouldn't let you through like that.

"And mostly, Tyrone defended too deep."

In The Examiner, Oisin McConville hails a professional, ruthless Dublin performance and says their strength in depth could push them to even greater heights.

"This was nothing but a speed bump on the road for Dublin. Their sights are firmly set on Mayo now who will at least match them athletically.

"What will push them in the coming three weeks is the Dublin bench, two of whom, former footballers of the year Bernard Brogan and Michael Darragh Macauley, were not used. They walked straight to the dressing room at the final whistle and looked really disappointed.

"I can only imagine how hungry they will be in the weeks ahead."

Malachy Clerkin of The Irish Times believes Sunday's cakewalk was the final nail in the coffin for the blanket defence.

"If Mickey Harte’s Tyrone, designed with such precision and built with such steel, if that Tyrone can’t give Dublin a game in an All-Ireland semi-final, then the verdict on setting up a team this way is damning.

"There may have been reasonable doubt back in 2014 but Jim Gavin’s side have long since extinguished it.

Tyrone’s game has been predicated for some time now on the competing life goals of the spider and the fly. Come into our parlour, they say. ‘Tis the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy’.

"And when they’re playing against other Ulster teams, they tend to find suggestible little flies who hold out for a time but eventually wander in, either for lack of patience or options or both. By dint of being better, stronger, swifter and more ruthless than the rest of them, they’ve put Ulster titles back to back.

"Tyrone’s average winning margin over Ulster teams through the past two summers is just below nine points.

"Which is all very well, right up until the point at which the fly refuses to play along. Dublin have had two years, 11 months and 27 days to come up with a gameplan for playing against a massed blanket defence and everything they do is predicated on one simple rule – no stepping into the parlour until the parlour has been secured."

And John O'Mahony makes a similar argument in The Irish Daily Mail and poses the question: what now for Mickey Harte?

"To play a blanket defence you need an anchor in all areas of the field. But Harte only had one forward, the diminutive Mark Bradley, up there. Maybe he expected his runners to get through the Dublin wall.

"Maybe Mickey sees it as a solution to the type of footballer he has at the minute.

"It will be interesting to see what happens now in Tyrone, given Harte is in limbo.

"He deserves another contract extension, but if he gets one he will need ot refine his game plan."