Many people are under the impression that the Mayo class of '06 were the first team to hit upon the idea of unsettling the Dubs by warming up in the shadow of their sanctum sanctorum up on Hill 16.

The 2006 'Mill on the Hill', as it now known despite not actually taking place on the Hill as such, was allegedly the brainchild of David Brady, who insisted, as Mayo posed for the pre-match photograph, that they were turning left rather than right after the cameras clicked.

However, Mayo were not the first team to warm up in front of Hill 16 before a game with Dublin. That honour goes to the Tyrone team who played Dublin in the 1984 All-Ireland semi-final, the first ever meeting of the two sides.

Quite how much of a conscious gambit this was is in dispute. Tyrone, for their part, insisted that it was not an audacious stab at mind games.

The Ulster champions said they had consulted the GAA rulebook and found no specific law guaranteeing Dublin the right to warm up by the Hill.

As in 2006, it never occurred to the Dubs that the Railway End might be a suitable place to warm up. The Dubs claimed that this was pure habit and not some defiant attempt to reclaim their turf.

Things took a darker turn up on the Hill itself as fighting broke among Dublin supporters themselves. The fighting factions only united when a common enemy was found once the Gardaí arrived on the scene. More battles followed.

Perhaps, one reason why this episode has faded from memory compared to the Mayo warm-up fracas, aside from the passage of time, is that the game that followed it was itself far less memorable.

This was still the era when Ulster and Connacht counties only wound up in the All-Ireland final following the provinces' triennial meeting in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Frank McGuigan had delivered a historically memorable performance against Armagh in the Ulster Final, hitting 0-11, the vast majority from play, but in the semi-final he was quietened and the Dubs cantered to a nine-point victory.

Barney Rock kicked 1-07 as the then, as now, reigning All-Ireland champions won 2-11 to 0-08.

