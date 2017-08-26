Dublin manager Jim Gavin has opted not to start Diarmuid Connolly for tomorrow's All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone.

The Dubs meet Tyrone in the championship for the first time since the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final with Mayo awaiting the victors in the final. Tyrone named their team for the match on Friday.

Connolly is eligible for Sunday's game after serving a 12-week suspension for 'minor physical interference' with linesman Ciaran Branagan in Dublin's Leinster quarter-final win over Carlow in the early days of June.

In his absence, Con O'Callaghan, Dublin's brightest star in their run to the 2017 All-Ireland U21 title, has settled well into the senior side.

He is again trusted with a spot on the 40 for tomorrow's clash with Tyrone as Gavin names an identical XV to the one which easily accounted for Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

See the Dublin starting XV for the All-Ireland football semi final tomorrow against @TyroneGAALive! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/TWKKOfypxw — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 26, 2017

Here's the Dublin team for Sunday's game against Tyrone.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay on The Saturday Game from 2.15pm on RTÉ One, with live radio commentary on Saturday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live coverage of Dublin v Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on The Sunday Game from 3.15pm on RTÉ2, with live radio commentary on Saturday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live blog on the day's football action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 2pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Highlights of all the weekend's GAA action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 9.30pm.