SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay

1500 Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park



ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1400.

TV

Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo on RTÉ One and Sky Sports from 1430

Irish language commentary is also available. Click here for details.

All live football games can be viewed overseas on GAAGO.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

RADIO

Live commentary of Kerry v Mayo on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Bright and dry in many places on Saturday with sunny spells especially in midland and southern areas, cloudier in northern counties with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 16 to 20 or possibly 21 degrees Celsius in light breezes.

Playing it again in the pursuit of Sam

There was so much to take in after Kerry and Mayo played out a thrilling draw in the first of the All-Ireland football semi-finals. The familiar refrain that both sides were glad to get another shot at it got a decent airing, though more audible was the view that Mayo should have sealed the deal at the first time of asking.

Aidan O'Shea, back in unfamiliar territory, was asked to keep tabs on Kieran Donaghy. It was another big call from Stephen Rochford. The results were mixed - a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, or as was quoted during the week: "it was like asking a plumber to wire your house".

Donaghy's influence contributed to key scores for Kerry, with the player clearly demonstrating there is more to this game than fetching high balls. Mayo will have to come up with another approach to curb his influence, while also making sure that O'Shea is more involved in areas that can hurt the opposition.

The weakness in the Kerry full-back line has been notable all summer. Is six days enough to shore things up? Lee Keegan and Seamus O'Shea weren't as prominent last Sunday and there is talk that the latter may not start in the replay. A big game from the former could propel Mayo to another final appearance.

That said, the Kingdom possess the stronger bench and that may be telling in a clash that more than likely will be close going down the stretch. Against that is the resolve shown so far by the opposition and what a win on Saturday would do ahead of another September showdown.

So much of Gaelic football today is about the kick-out strategy. Our own Peter Sweeney drilled down down into the restart statistics of both sides last Sunday.

"In the first half Kerry put the squeeze on Mayo and tore them asunder on the restart, winning seven of their 13 kick-outs.

"This meant Mayo only retained the ball six times - less than 50 per cent. If that stat continued through the game there’s no way that Mayo could have even gotten away with a draw.

"The general consensus that Kerry would have been the happier team to go in level at the break, 1-08 to 2-05, having conceded two goals. But looking at this data Mayo should have been relieved themselves.

"Things changed after the break, probably due to the teams tiring."

