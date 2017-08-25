Stephen Rochford has named an unchanged side for Mayo's All-Ireland semi-final replay clash against Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

Mayo started last Sunday's game as underdogs but drew the match 2-14 apiece after leading for stretches against the Munster champions.

The biggest talking point of last weekend's was Rochford's decision to deploy Aidan O'Shea in the unfamiliar position of full back with the remit of challenging Kieran Donaghy for supremacy on the high ball.

O'Shea is named at centre-half forward this weekend but then it was the same story last week so it remains to be seen whether the Breaffy powerhouse will be used in the same fashion on Saturday.

The Kerry team has been named already and contains one change with Donnchadh Walsh returning from a hamstring injury.

Here is the Mayo team to face Kerry on Sunday:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

7. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

8. Seamus O'Shea (Breaffy)

9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

14. Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber, captain)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)