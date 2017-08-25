Kerry have made one change to their side for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo with Donnchadh Walsh returning to the side in place of the injured Michael Geaney.

Walsh was excluded from the team for last Sunday's draw after failing to recover from a hamstring injury suffered on the Tuesday before the game.

Michael Geaney was ruled out of Saturday's game with a stomach muscle injury and it is unclear if he will play further part in the championship. Geaney had been a mainstay in the team this summer but was hauled off after 20 minutes on Sunday, being replaced by Jack Savage.

The Kerry Team to play Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final Replay is as follows pic.twitter.com/WVcO23DiGV — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 25, 2017

Anthony Maher, who was replaced at half-time last Sunday by Jack Barry, retains his place for the replay following speculation that he would be axed.

Here's the Kerry team for Saturday's replay.

Kerry: Brian Kelly; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Stephen O'Brien, Johnny Buckley (C), Donnchadh Walsh ; Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O'Donoghue.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Jack Barry, Fionn Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Darran O'Sullivan, Tom O'Sullivan, Sean O'Shea, Bryan Sheehan, Gavin Crowley.