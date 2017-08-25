Kerry v Mayo - All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay, Croke Park, 3pm (Sat)

In replays, it's about the team that learns the most.

The two talking points from last weekend were the Kerry defence and Aidan O'Shea playing at full-back.

Mayo would have to be very, very happy at the way they performed last Sunday.

In my mind they left the game behind them. I thought they were better than Kerry. Their full-forward line kicked 1-09 from play, Andy Moran hit 1-05.

Has their chance gone? Not necessarily so. Replays are all about improving.

A lot of people are saying that Mayo don't have too much to improve on - but I think they have.

Lee Keegan didn't have his usual impact last Sunday so he might come into it a lot more. I think David Clarke needs to be sharper on his restarts.

Mayo need to press harder on Kerry's kickouts and they need to get Aidan O'Shea up to where he's been basically orchestrating Mayo's championship so far this season.

Mayo have to go for this game so O'Shea must play further up the field. They could drop Seamus O'Shea back to mark Donaghy or even Donal Vaughan. Keith Higgins could play as a sweeper.

Kerry had five to six players that totally under-performed in the drawn game - there was space in that defence. That said, I don't think they need complete surgery, they just need to be cuter.

The full-back line needs to be tighter and possibly we need to cover back that little bit quicker. I wouldn't be playing a sweeper, it's not in Kerry's setup to do that.

Last Sunday was the first test Kerry got this season and it should stand to them. They will improve and I think they'll have two or three points to spare over Mayo.

Dublin v Tyrone - All-Ireland SFC semi-final, Croke Park, 4pm (Sun)

Aggression and sparks will fly in this game.

Since Jim Gavin has taken charge of Dublin, the sides have met four times in the league. There has been one win each, with two draws.

I think this Tyrone side have been building towards a defining match. The current crop of players have been around for a few years perfecting their systems and there is a sense now they have got the balance right of an all-out ravenous defence, complimented by an all-out counter-attacking team.

I saw an interview with Aidan McCrory and he said something interesting: 'the team trains fully as a unit in the act of defending and trains fully as a unit with their forward skills'.

As a result, Tyrone expect their corner backs to be scoring and their corner forwards to be defending.

Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Mark Bradley, the McCanns, Niall Sludden are all excellent players.

Dublin are cruising at the moment to what would be a groundbreaking All-Ireland three-in-a-row but they must be aware that this is a really dangerous game.

I don't think it will be an open game like Kerry-Mayo. It will be a game of patience for Dublin as they look to poke holes in the Tyrone defence which I think they are very, very good at. Long-range scores could throw the balance in Dublin’s favour.

It's Dublin for me, they have so much quality. Look at the bench they have to come in.

Tyrone are averaging 2-18 a game, which is massive scoring, and the winning of this game is how Dublin deal with the Tyrone counter-attack.