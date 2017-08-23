Five-time All-star John Mullane says that Waterford should have appealed Conor Gleeson's suspension to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Gleeson was sent off for striking Cork's Patrick Horgan in the closing minutes of Waterford's All-Ireland semi-final victory.

On Monday night, Gleeson lost his appeal to the Central Hearings Committee and Waterford have decided not to pursue the matter any further.

As a result, the midfielder will miss the All-Ireland final on September 3rd.

But speaking on Game On on RTÉ2fm, Mullane says he believes Waterford should have appealed the decision all the way to the DRA.

"I think Waterford probably should have pursued it and gone the whole way with it and see where it would have taken them.

"Now it would dragged into next week with the DRA (looking at it) but I would have went the full hog with it."

Addressing the other disciplinary controversy arising from Waterford's semi-final win, Mullane says he accepts Austin Gleeson's assertion that the helmet incident with Cork's Luke Meade was "a total accident".

"I would, I would (believe Austin Gleeson). And I'm not a big fan of this helmet rule. I've been there myself before. A lot of things can happen in the blink of an eye, the game is so fast now.

"And in that incident, I'd take Austin's word on it. If he says that it was an accident, I'd have to believe him. I think Croke Park have made the right call on both the Adrian Touhy and the Austin Gleeson cases.

"I've gone on the record that with the helmet rule - while many people feel he (Austin Gleeson) should have been suspended - the punishment doesn't fit the crime."

As for the mood in Waterford, Mullane says the hype isn't yet as crazy as it was back Waterford last reached the final back in 2008.

"But it's a bit low-key. It's not as crazy as it was back in 2008 which is good leading into this final. But most certainly there's still a dark cloud hanging over Waterford because of Conor Gleeson. I think he'll be a massive loss."