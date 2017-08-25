One of the most celebrated feats in management is maintaining domination across multiple eras with largely different sets of players.

In executing this feat, Alex Ferguson and Brian Cody have been lauded as giants in their field.

The key to pulling this off, as Fergie is doubtless at this moment telling his latest ghostwriter, is the swift embrace of youth and the relentless challenging of your own success (an old Garry Kasparov line that one.)

Almost five years after he rose to the role of Dublin senior football manager, how well is Jim Gavin faring in this regard?

It barely needs saying that Gavin has led Dublin in their greatest ever era.

After some initial rose-tinted hemming and hawing, most observers now accept the current generation of players have eclipsed the team of the 1970s and established themselves as the greatest Dublin side of all time.

Before last year, only three footballers outside Kerry had won more than three senior All-Ireland titles - Brian Mullins, Anton O'Toole (both Dublin 1974-83) and Mattie McDonagh (Galway 1956-66).

After last year's All-Ireland final replay, a minibus-load more of Dublin footballers joined that trio on four titles.

Since the blue wave (perhaps it should have been called the blue tsunami) was unleashed in 2011, despairing supporters of rival counties have begun to harbour apocalyptic visions of Dublin success in perpetuity.

By contrast, Ciaran Whelan argues that we're simply witnessing a singular 'golden generation' of Dublin footballers, players who will be very hard to replace in the future.

So, with a couple of those stars dragging on in age, how is Gavin doing when it comes to preparing for that future?

History offers us differing examples of managers grappling with the challenges of success.

Mick O'Dwyer, for instance, is still widely regarded as the greatest Gaelic football manager of all time. Indeed, if this writer was to say otherwise, especially at this relatively early stage of Jim Gavin's inter-county management career, the public broadcaster would be inundated with furious complaints from the south-western tip of the country.

But a regular criticism of O'Dwyer's reign, often aired in his own county, was his apparent reluctance to gamble on younger players in the dying days of the Kerry golden era in the mid-eighties.

O'Dwyer won the first All-Ireland of his long reign in 1975 with one of the youngest teams ever to ascend the Hogan steps. Eleven years later, he won his final All-Ireland title with one of the oldest teams ever to do so.

This understandable cageyness about experimenting with younger players in games beyond the League is often held responsible for Kerry's hard landing in the late '80s.

The giants of the golden era all grew old at once, some of them choosing to retire promptly (Sheehy), some of them hanging on to soldier through the dark days of the early 90s (Spillane, O'Shea), their hair thinning and their knees heavily bandaged.

Between 1987 and 1995, Kerry were an irrelevance at senior level, suffering some of their most ignominious defeats and winning only one provincial title.

The old maxim of 'you stay with what you have until you have better' notwithstanding, critics believed that 'Dwyer' might better provided for the future with the judicious sprinkling of young lads in the team during the good times.

Brian Cody, by contrast, is lauded as a manager who got it right. When Kilkenny won their most recent All-Ireland title in 2015, the side contained a grand total of zero players from Cody's first title as manager in 2000.

Through it all, Cody casually jettisoned senior players with a ruthlessness that might make Fergie shudder.

That the sun is now finally setting on the Kilkenny empire is more a consequence of a dearth of young players coming through rather than Cody's unwillingness to deploy them. This year aside, Kilkenny have endured a relatively barren spell in the underage ranks - especially U21 - over the past decade.

In football, meanwhile, Sean Boylan could be proffered as an example of a manager achieving success across two different eras.

When the stars of the late '80s gradually slipped away in dribs and drabs between 1992 and 1995, Boylan built an All-Ireland winning team around the successful minor side of 1993. Only Martin O'Connell and Colm Coyle survived from 87/88. However, this transition wasn't exactly seamless a la Cody and Jim Gavin's job mightn't survive an eight-year gap between All-Ireland titles.

With Dublin aiming to take another leap towards a three-in-a-row this Sunday - the first since O'Dwyer's Kerry team - just how well is Gavin managing that trick?

Gavin has an extraordinary deep pool of players to choose from - it's more of an ocean - and he hasn't been shy about dipping into it.

Bernard Brogan and Paul Flynn, two players regarded as utterly indispensable when Gavin took the job, haven't been able to count on starting places for some time.

Gavin dropped two former Footballer of the Year winners for last year's All-Ireland final replay - Brogan and Michael Dara Macauley - and was still able to deliver a third All-Ireland title in four years.

Diarmuid Connolly returns from his suspension this weekend but most observers believe that he will be unable to dislodge 2017 All-Ireland winning U21 star Con O'Callaghan from the side.

From the team that won Gavin his first All-Ireland title as manager in 2013, Dean Rock, Brian Fenton and John Small have muscled their way in, while Paul Mannion has returned to prominence after spending a couple of years off the radar.

Niall Scully and Conor McHugh, two stars from the 2014 All-Ireland U21 winning team, were effectively first-choicers for the League with the former remaining in situ for the Leinster championship. However neither featured at all against Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

In fact, compared to the Tyrone sides that won All-Ireland titles in the noughties, the level of turnover in personnel between All-Ireland successes has actually been modest. Of the team that won the 2013 All-Ireland final, only six didn't start the Monaghan game and four of those changes were precipitated by injury, retirement, suspension and self-imposed exile.

But then, unlike the successful Tyrone and Meath teams, the Dubs have enjoyed a close to unbroken run of success, and in this context, the level of turnover can be regarded as reasonable and impressive.

Most importantly, the fact that the Dubs have been able to demote both Flynn and Brogan without any noticeable dip in performance indicates that Gavin could in time manage the transition from one successful team to another - and has the resources to do so.

