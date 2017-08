Ticket prices have been reduced for this Saturday's All-Ireland Football Championship replay between Kerry and Mayo in Croke Park.

Stand tickets have been reduced by €10 to €35 from €45 and terrace tickets have been reduced by €5 to €25.

Tickets are on sale now with over 65,000 in attendance for yesterday's thrilling draw between the counties.

The replay provides a financial boost to the GAA ahead of another bumper crowd on Sunday for the clash of Dublin and Tyrone.