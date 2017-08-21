For the fourth year running, Mayo have been involved in a draw at the business end of the Championship.

They drew semi-finals in 2014 and 2015 and also brought the 2016 final to a replay. Worryingly for Mayo supporters, their record in replays not involving Roscommon is not too hot.

Joe Brolly, while crediting Mayo with playing all the football, said he felt that Kerry were the more likely winners in the driving finish.

And he has little faith in Mayo finding the necessary conviction to topple a re-grouped and no doubt chastened Kerry in five days' time.

Speaking on the Sunday Game Facebook Live straight after the live TV coverage ended, a slightly exasperated Brolly said that Mayo had proven they were unable to finish off a wounded animal.

"What was different there today? Three points up twice in the second half. Three points in the first half. And as soon as they had those leads, they evaporated very quickly. They weren't able to hold them for any length of time.

"What have we seen here today? We come away uneasily thinking, 'They're not going to win'. Because they don't know how to."

Recent history is replete with examples of Croke Park showdowns that Mayo 'had the winning of but ended up not winning'.

Other games that got away

2014 All-Ireland semi-final

With five minutes remaining, Mayo were not only going to win the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, they were going to win with a modest degree of comfort.

Even after playing most of the match with fourteen players following Lee Keegan's first-half dismissal, Mayo led 1-16 to 0-14 on 65 minutes.

In what felt like a desperate final fling of the dice, Éamonn Fitzmaurice tossed Kieran Donaghy into the fray. Donaghy had barely been heard from in the previous two years and, hard as it is to credit from this remove, was then close to earning the tag of forgotten man of the Kerry forward line.

But in his brief cameo, Donaghy gleefully wreaked havoc like it was 2006 again, his imposing paws helping to rustle up 1-01 and sow panic in Mayo hearts. After he laid on the Kerry goal for James O'Donoghue, Peter O'Leary curled over the equalising score to give Kerry an unlikely replay in Limerick, a gift they wouldn't pass up.

Donaghy's dramatic reappearance prompted the Irish Times journalist Malachy Clerkin to describe the full-forward as "the tenner that Kerry keep finding in the arse pocket of their jeans."

2016 All-Ireland final

Another drawn game which people left with the uneasy (to use Brolly's word) impression that Mayo had already frittered away their best chance.

Another game which Mayo 'had the winning of' and which ended with the game not won.

Is this fair?

After all, Mayo had hit the final three points of the match, the last one coming in the seventh minute of injury-time.

The sense that Mayo would leave Croke Park more in regret than relief rested on Dublin's uncharacteristically scratchy display and the unprecedented sight of Mayo scoring two own goals in the first half when they were in control of proceedings.

It was the own goals - though these were themselves precipitated by Dublin pressure and didn't happen out of the blue - that caused some to lose their faith in reason.

It was the day when even hardened rationalists were minded to consult parish records in Foxford to ascertain the name of this blasted priest.

2015 All-Ireland semi-final replay

Not a draw but a loss and one of the more spectacular late collapses. Mayo led by four points on 54 minutes and had the Dublin beast on the run.

All was going swimmingly but it was when Lee Keegan dropped a ball short into Stephen Cluxton's arms from no distance and missed a chance to extend the Mayo lead that the first nagging doubts emerged. At least in the minds of the more far-seeing Mayo pessimists.

The tide turned almost immediately after that.

Dublin hit 3-03 in 11 calamitous minutes and the game was over. The two goals in the 55th and 56th minutes from Bernard Brogan and Philly McMahon turned the game at a crucial juncture.

An excruciating endgame for Mayo supporters.

1996 All-Ireland final

Of little relevance except to those convinced that Mayo are labouring under some sort of curse - or, to put in more intellectually respectable terms, mental weakness - that has afflicted every generation of players from the county since '51.

While mean-minded folk are inclined to label Mayo as 'chokers', the truth is they have been underdogs for each of their All-Ireland appearances in the modern era, with the arguable exception of 1997.

The chief evidence for the prosecution - in the matter of Mayo's alleged historical mental frailty - is the drawn All-Ireland final of 1996.

Seeking a first All-Ireland title in 45 years, Mayo found themselves six points ahead midway through the second half following Ray Dempsey's goal.

And in a game where scores weren't exactly coming in a torrent, six points was a fairly substantial lead.

Sean Boylan's new-look Meath team was packed with young lads, graduates from the 1993 All-Ireland winning minor side, augmented with a couple of grizzled survivors from the late '80s side in the shape of Martin O'Connell and Colm Coyle.

The former enjoyed a classic Indian summer and was rewarded with the Footballer of the Year gong while the latter would complete the semi-inevitable Meath comeback with that famous long range point which hopped over John Madden's crossbar.

As for the vexed question of the replay, that was still provoking scuffles in Westport chippers almost two decades later.