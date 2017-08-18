2016 Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan returns to the Mayo team for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry in Croke Park.

Keegan replaces Paddy Durcan in the half-back line while Donal Vaughan retains the full-back berth after replacing Ger Cafferkey for Mayo's August Bank holiday demolition of Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay.

Kerry have already named their team, making three changes to the side who defeated Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

The two sides last met in the championship in an absurdly action filled All-Ireland semi-final replay at the Gaelic Grounds in 2014. Kerry won 3-16 to 3-13 after extra-time.

Here is the Mayo team to face Kerry on Sunday:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

7. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

8. Seamus O'Shea (Breaffy)

9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

14. Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber, captain)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)