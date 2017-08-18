Kerry have made three changes to their starting line-up ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Mayo in Croke Park.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice has chosen to draft two experienced players in the starting XV for the meeting with the 2016 All-Ireland finalists, while the one switch in the forward line is forced by an injury.

Anthony Maher returns to his starting spot in midfield after Jack Barry was favoured against Galway. In the full-back line, Fionn Fitzgerald drops to the bench and four-time All-Ireland winner Killian Young slots in at corner back.

The other change is forced as an injury to Donnchadh Walsh means he is not included in the matchday panel. He is replaced at left half forward by Kenmare's Stephen O'Brien.

On the bench, Bryan Sheehan returns to the panel and takes his place among the substitutes.

Here's the Kerry team that lines our against Mayo:

Kerry: Brian Kelly; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Johnny Buckley (C), Stephen O'Brien; Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O'Donoghue.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Jack Barry, Fionn Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Darran O'Sullivan, Tom O'Sullivan, Sean O'Shea, Bryan Sheehan, Gavin Crowley.

Live coverage of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on The Sunday Game, RTÉ Two from 2.45pm.

Live radio commentary on that game plus updates on Kerry v Cavan in the MFC semi-final on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2.00pm.

Live blog on the day's football action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1pm.