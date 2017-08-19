This Mayo team don’t make it easy on themselves, or their supporters for that matter.

Since their Connacht title in 2011 they have consistently been in the top four teams in the country, often rising into the top two, but they have yet to win an All-Ireland title.

They have reached at least an All-Ireland semi-final in each of the past seven seasons and went on to play the Sam Maguire decider in 2012, ’13 and ’16, losing them all, the latter after a replay.

This year has been particularly sore on their players and fans, with early elimination from the province followed by rollercoaster progress through he qualifiers and into Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry at Croke Park.

Data won’t tell you everything. Brilliant coaches and brilliant backroom staff can pick on where the mood, confidence, morale and belief is - Enda McNulty

So far they have played seven games, including two that went to extra-time. They packed four matches into July and that month also contained the two fixtures that went to extra-time, meaning an extra 40 minutes of Championship football.

Between 22 July, and their nail-biting win over Cork that finished level after the normal 70 minutes, and August 7, they played three weekends on the bounce courtesy of the replay they needed to get past Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

If they are to reach the All-Ireland final, they will play a minimum of nine games, though this isn’t exactly new territory for Mayo. Last year their All-Ireland final replay loss to Dublin meant they got through nine Championship games in 2016.

There are pluses and minuses to playing so often in a relatively compressed space of time, particularly when compared against a county like Kerry who have had their games far more spaced out.

Unlike Kerry, they have been tested repeatedly and manager Stephen Rochford has had plenty of opportunities to try out different systems and strategies.

At the same time, they have a lot of minutes in their legs - 600 and counting this summer once you add in stoppage time - and mental fatigue can become an issue if the situation isn’t managed correctly.

Nine games wouldn’t be record for winning an All-Ireland, of course. In 2005 Tyrone needed ten to get their hands on Sam Maguire and they wrung every drop out of the ’08 summer too with eight games on their way to Sam.

"When you’re in the qualifiers, you’re away from the national attention," said Philip Jordan, who was part of both of those successful Red Hand County teams.

"The game probably isn't on the television, there aren’t many reporters there asking you questions afterwards and the number of fans dwindles too, naturally enough.

Philip Jordan in action for Tyrone against Kerry in the '05 final

"If you get it right, there’s a feeling in the camp that it’s the 30 players and the management in it together and there’s no one else that matters.

"Mayo played three weeks in-a-row, like we did in 2008, and they’d have been fairly tired. They won on memory and stubbornness because when a team goes through tough times there’s a feeling that they're building something special," said Jordan.

"Players love playing every week. It bonds the players together - Mayo are probably a stronger group than they ever have been."

Predictably, Mayo boss Stephen Rochford is playing on the positive aspects of having to put his team into action so often this season.

He noted: "Physically I have no concerns in relation to that. The carrot that dangles now in front of the group is a chance to play in an All-Ireland final. Christ above, what did you come back for in January if this isn’t what it is about?"

Rochford is in positive humour

Enda McNulty was an All-Ireland with Armagh in 2002 and he’s now CEO of McNulty Performance, who offer performance coaching to a wide range of individuals, organisations and teams, including the IRFU and Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.

He played with Mayo coach Tony McEntee on the Orchard County team that won Sam Maguire 15 years ago and sees only positives to their current situation.

"A lot of these players would have played Sigerson Cup and when I was playing Sigerson Cup it was played across three days of a weekend, back-to-back, not two days like it is now," said McNulty.

"It was no problem to us because we were excited by it. Our rest and recovery was maximised, we were prepared mentally and it was a buzz because we had been preparing all year for it."

He also believes that the sports science that is available to inter-county teams now, including GPS tracking, means that nothing is left to chance, reducing worries around fatigue to the minimum.

Enda McNulty working with the Ireland rugby team

McNulty said: "This tells the management how hard the players have to work in the time between matches and what’s needed for them to be rejuvenated in time for the weekend. The technology is an amazing resource for teams and their sports science staff."

Something that is tougher to measure is any mental fatigue that players might be suffering and this, according to McNulty, is where good management comes in.

"Data won’t tell you everything. Brilliant coaches and brilliant backroom staff can pick on where the mood, confidence, morale and belief is," said the Mullaghbawn man, who also won Dublin and Leinster club titles with Na Fianna.

"They pick up on the information and they can turn it into excitement.

"Seven, eight, nine, ten games to win an All-Ireland is an amazing opportunity and one to be hugely excited about. Players train to play games."

