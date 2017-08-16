Five-time All-Ireland Hurling Championship winner Liam Devaney has died at the age of 82.

The Tipperary man won titles in 1958, 1961, 1962, 1964 and 1965 and was known for his versatility having played in every position except full back.

He even lined out in goal against Clare in 1963, when the selected goalkeeper failed to arrive for a game at Tipperary town.

Devaney also won eight Munster titles.

Tipperary County Board chairman Michael Bourke paid tribute to the late Devaney: "During a golden era for Tipperary hurling, Liam Devaney was a key contributor to the county's fortunes.

"Not alone was he fearless and charismatic but he also possessed a tremendous hurling brain which epitomised his determination to deliver success for Tipperary.

"I have known Liam for many years and such was his presence that his jovial nature and character would ensure he would take centre stage in any company.

"Tipperary has lost a great son, friend and acquaintance.

"On behalf of Tipperary County Board I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Devaney family and also to his club, Borris-Ileigh, on the sad passing of Liam."