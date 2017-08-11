Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash believes all the pressure is on Waterford ahead of their All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash on Sunday - despite the Rebels' favourites tag.

Kieran Kingston's youthful side have exceeded all expectations on their way to winning Munster this year but netminder Nash believes that for their opponents, who have lost their last five semi-finals and suffered heartbreaking last-four defeats to Kilkenny in 2015 and 2016, Croke Park could have a greater sense of the last-chance saloon.

Waterford last appeared in the final in 2008 and have not lifted Liam MacCarthy since 1959.

"We’re very early in our team process. We’ve the good young fellas coming through and there’s a good mix," Nash told RTÉ Sport.

"For Waterford, it’s their third semi-final in a row so it’s going to be a bit of a different expectation on them than us.

"People from Cork all year have given us support while their expectations may have been low."

Cork comfortably accounted for the Déise when the sides met in the Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium in June but Nash is keen to stress they can't take a repeat result for granted.

"It’s going to be very difficult," he said. "A completely different game, a different place, the two teams might not be the same.

"We’re just looking at it as the next game and that’s the way we’ve been looking at it all year.

"We look at it as an individual game, not part of any competition.

"It’ll be two teams going hell for leather and hopefully we come out the right side of it."

Live coverage of Cork v Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final on the Sunday Game, RTÉ One from 2.15pm.

Live radio commentary on that game plus updates on Cork v Dublin in the MHC semi-final on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2.00pm.

Live blog on the day's hurling action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1pm.