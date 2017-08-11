SATURDAY 12 AUGUST

All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-finals

1645 Dublin v Waterford, Nowlan Park

1830 Kerry v Armagh, Nowlan Park

SUNDAY 13 AUGUST

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

1530 Cork v Waterford, Croke Park

All-Ireland MHC semi-final

1330 Cork v Dublin, Croke Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300 on Sunday.

TV

Saturday: Dublin v Waterford and Kerry v Armagh live on TG4 from 1630.

Sunday: Cork v Dublin live on TG4 from 1300. Cork v Waterford live on RTÉ One from 1445 and on Sky Sports from 1500.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

All live football and hurling games on GAAGO

RADIO

Live commentary on Cork v Waterford and updates on Cork v Dublin from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1.

WEATHER

Saturday: Most areas staying dry with sunny spells and just well scattered light passing showers. Highest temperatures 16 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius (west to east). Westerly breezes will be no more than moderate in strength.

Sunday: Cool to begin but with some nice sunshine. Dry for much of the day thereafter with sunny spells and light south to southwest breezes. Later in the afternoon and evening, however scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually move up from the southwest, accompanied by freshening breezes. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. For more go to met.ie

Local rivalry on a national stage

These are two counties with problems winning All-Ireland semi-finals. Of their most recent ten appearances combined, reaching back to 2008, they have only managed a single win - Cork's over Dublin in 2013.

But one of them will win this year and book themselves a showdown with Galway, who will go in as favourites barring something extraordinary on Sunday, to play for the Liam MacCarthy Cup on 3 September at Croke Park.

These counties have shared an intense rivalry in recent decades and this will be their 18th meeting in the 19 seasons since 1999. For your information, Cork have eight wins and Waterford six with three draws.

The Rebels come into this game as Munster champions having beaten the Deise along the way and they have had to deal with the long gap since lifting the provincial title.

Waterford recovered from that reverse to navigate their way through the All-Ireland qualifiers, with Kilkenny's the most notable scalp they took, after extra-time, through the backdoor.

The will-he, won't-he saga of defender Tadhg de Búrca, who visited the DRA on Thursday night, can't have helped them focus during their preparations for the biggest game of their season so far, no matter what players and management have insisted.

His absence is undeniably an enormous blow and how the Déise cope without that influence will be critical.

Cork are the story of Championship 2017 to this point, going from favourites for relegation from Division 1 in the Allianz League to taking the Munster with real style.

Youngsters like Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon and helped to bring the best out of the more experienced Conor Lehane, Alan Cadogan and Seamus Harnedy and combined they have been breathtaking to watch at times.

There was nothing flukey about their provincial win either, knocking out defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary, Waterford and Clare along the way.

On the line, Waterford's Derek McGrath is the more experienced operator with 17 Championship games under his belt and a record of eight wins, two draws and seven losses across four seasons.

By contrast Rebel boss Kieran Kingston's two summers in charge have brought six wins, four defeats and two games finishing all-square.

But he has been around the block and was part of Jimmy Barry-Murphy's management team when Cork made the 2013 All-Ireland final, which they lost to Clare after an epic replay.

Waterford, of course, haven't huge experience of the big dance - their last All-Ireland appearance was a chastening one against peak-Brian Cody Kilkenny in 2008, which was a first since 1963.

Michael Duignan's view

"De Búrca is not just a massive loss because of the system Waterford play, he's one of the best players in the country in my opinion.

"Darragh Fives will fill that role on Sunday I'd imagine. It's massive loss for them. I think it's a very unfortunate and tough suspension for him.

"There's huge experience in the Waterford team. I just think Cork are playing with that confidence and swagger... It will be a lot closer than the Munster semi-final. Cork won by five that day but they probably had a lot more in hand.

"There's a lot of talk about the new players in the Cork team, particularly Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon giving them great pace in the half-back line, midfield, but for me it's the three forwards - Alan Cadogan, Conor Lehane and Patrick Horgan - who've been in outstanding form.

"That extra scoring edge that Cork have, and the loss of Tadgh de Búrca... will swing it in Cork's favour."