RTÉ GAA analyst Colm O'Rourke fears that the introduction of the new Super 8 structure in the All-Ireland football championship will lead to even more one-sided games, with smaller counties being frozen out.

Mayo's crushing quarter-final victory over Roscommon on Monday completed the final four for this year’s Championship but there have been concerns over the lack of competitiveness in the tournament up until now.

The four quarter-finals were won by teams with a combined total of 58 points, with Dublin and Tyrone’s Saturday games both effectively over as a contest by half-time.

O’Rourke believes that that gap is widening between the haves and have-nots in football and that the new Super 8 structure, which will replace the quarter-finals from 2018, will further exacerbate the problem.

Speaking to RTÉSport, O’Rourke bemoaned the current state of the Championship.

"It’s very unhealthy," he said. "You have a small elite of four or five teams maximum who are a mile ahead of everybody else.

"The rest are struggling underneath without any sort of incentive, or any willingness in a lot of cases to do anything about it, because there are so many counties who feel the system is loaded against them and that they have no real part to play in a Championship.

"I think this trend towards elitism is completely at variance with the core principles of the GAA.

"The idea of a Super 8 to me is madness; it’s not counties like Dublin, Tyrone, Mayo and Kerry who need more games in Croke Park.

"The players who need the opportunity to play in Croke Park, not once a year or once a lifetime, are players from the likes of Leitrim, Longford, Fermanagh, Wicklow and Offaly. I could go on and name 25 counties."

O’Rourke would like the see the Championship restructured to senior, intermediate and junior divisions, in line with club football.

"Counties have got it right with their club structure and there must be a move towards that," he insisted.

"Of course there has to be self-help but copper-fastening the elitist system is against core principles of the GAA.

"It’s a community based organisation seeking to help everyone where money is not the god and that’s what’s really behind this – giving the big teams more games in Croke Park will do nothing for the vast majority of counties."