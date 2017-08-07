Kevin McStay admitted his young Roscommon team were ‘steamrolled’ by a battle-hardened Mayo side in their All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

After earning a deserved draw a week previously the Rossies ‘fell off a cliff’, losing 4-19 to 0-09.

Explaining the difference between drawn and replayed game, McStay didn’t mince his words. He said: "One team got their stuff together and the other team fell off a cliff, I suppose.

"A young team got jumped on by a very experienced team. We never got off the blocks and they went for the jugular early on. They brought the pace and power to the game that they didn't last week.

"We just suffered one of those days that young teams suffer when they're at the bottom of the mountain. We just didn't see this coming. We thought we'd be hugely competitive and unfortunately the game was a dead duck at half-time.

"We didn't see it coming" - Kevin McStay sums up Roscommon's heavy loss to Mayo pic.twitter.com/YXJVkEdJOB — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) August 7, 2017

"The pace and power we knew Mayo had we thought was maybe waning a bit but they brought it to the table from throw-in. A young team got steamrolled by an experienced team - it was one-way traffic and they were miles ahead of us.

"Colm Boyle and Keith Higgins made huge impacts from the sweeper position, or six position. They’d take a gamble that they’d win the ball, run off the shoulder and we could cope. They pulled us apart.

"They had energy we hadn't seen from Mayo in a while and we couldn’t cope. They will be very competitive the next day."

McStay cited the pressure on the Roscommon kickout as possibly the single biggest factor in his team's implosion.

"It was the single biggest factor and they did it very well. And then Colm Lavin (Roscommon goalkeeper) was getting a little bit edgy then because the lads weren't making the runs they should have been.

"And Mayo were really pushing up strongly and then it just disintegrated essentially on us after about 20-25 minutes and that's just life here.

Mayo ditched the sweeper, ran hard off the shoulder and looked a completely different team to the side that were beaten by Galway in a Connacht semi-final and stumbled through the All-Ireland qualifiers, needing extra-time to get past both Derry and Cork.

They had three goals in the first half to wrap up the game by the break, though there was controversy surrounding the first green flag from Kevin McLoughlin.

Television replays showed that the wing-forward hopped the ball twice before sliding his shot past Colm Lavin. McStay admits he was frustrated at the time, but played down the incident’s significance in the context of a 22-point defeat.

"I was screaming at the linesman and I was a good bit away from the play, but that’s a small thing," he said. "Momentum is a big thing around here and after that they were looking for goals every second chance they got - they were looking to kill it off.

"We can have no complaints and if they continue to play like that they’ll test their next opponent."

Mayo now take on Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, 20 August with Dublin and Tyrone clashing in the second semi-final seven days later.

Roscommon’s season is over and they have Division 2 football to look forward to in 2018 following their drop out of the top flight, though they do have the Connacht title they won this summer to comfort them.

"It's a tough end to what was a very decent season for us. But that's part of life and we'll just have to learn from it and get back up on the horse next November."