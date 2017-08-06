Dublin boss Jim Gavin knows that the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone on 27 August will be tactical battle between himself and Mickey Harte.

The Dubs hammered Monaghan by ten points in their All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park on Saturday, but not before Harte’s Red Hand County had put 18 points between themselves and Armagh.

Tyrone play with two sweepers and break from the back at pace. The Dubs had two sweepers too - Jonny Cooper and Cian O’Sullivan - which isn’t something we have seen from them too often in the past.

There may well be more tactical innovations before these teams meet in late August and Gavin knows that he’ll have to have his homework done.

Monaghan set up defensively on Saturday in a bid to stay in the game early on, but it didn’t work as the game was already over by half-time and the Dublin manager feels that this was good preparation for what lies ahead.

"Certainly the game the next day won’t be a traditional 15-on-15, that’s for sure," he explained.

"I thought that we played, in the first half, very well. The team looked controlled and composed and went in deserved leaders at half-time

"So we need to be controlled in those phases and I thought we did that when it was required in the first half (against Monaghan). No doubt that will be required from us in three weeks also if we are going to take this Tyrone team on.

"Balance that by saying that second-half performance won't be good enough the next day. But I won't need to tell the players that, they'll now it themselves."

These teams played out a dour, low-scoring draw in the League back in February, the Dubs coming from behind thanks to a late, late Dean Rock free to earn a draw at Croke Park and preserve their long unbeaten stretch that finally ended in Division 1 final defeat to Kerry in April.

"High-scoring? Again, it probably depends on the conditions on the day, but it's going to be a close game," said Gavin.

"My recollection of the game in February, that's six months ago when we played them, I thought they were very fit for February. I thought they were covering the ground really, really well. It was very, very impressive.

"We just hung in there and showed great resilience to eke something out of that particular game.

"Over the last number of seasons Dublin-Tyrone games have been nip and tuck and I don't expect anything different in three weeks time."

Dublin picked up no new injuries in beating Monaghan and with Cormac Costello expected to be fit for the semi-final, Gavin will be hoping to pick from a full-strength panel for the All-Ireland semi-final.

Diarmuid Connolly, who is currently serving a 12-week ban for putting his hands on linesman Ciaran Branigan during the Leinster Champion win over Carlow, will be available, but the Dublin manager wasn’t keen on discussing that in his post-match interview after the Monaghan game.