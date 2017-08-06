It's like the late 1980's all over again. As of now, the most thrilling rivalry in hurling and a fixture which seems incapable of producing bad games - at least in summertime.

Here are the key battles to watch out for between Galway and Tipperary.

Ahead of Sunday's semi-final between Tipp and Galway, Babs Keating and Cyril Farrell reflect on some of the classic games between the sides. pic.twitter.com/QJ2th0mBiB — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 4, 2017

Galway full-forward line v Tipp full-back line

The phrase "arra, sure it was only the league" is still part of the GAA lexicon but there can be little doubt that the sentiment is no longer as fashionable or as universal as it once was.

In this era of science and marginal gains, only the most grizzled of old-timers would ignore the data that was gathered on both sides in the Gaelic Grounds three and a half months ago.

And it's especially relevant again with the return of Michael Cahill to the Tipperary full-back line, the Thurles Sarsfields player having stewed on the bench for the duration of the Championship to date.

It's ironic that Cahill should return to the team for this game given that it was his experience against Galway in the League final that precipitated his demotion.

With James Barry now moving across to full-back line, the Tipp line-up begins to look more like their 2016 outfit, albeit with Donagh Maher in place of Cathal Barrett.

It has been a problem area for Tipp all year and Tomás Hamill is a casualty of the anarchy at the back against Clare. While Tipperary supporters might be reassured at the greater experience Cahill and Barry will bring to the table, it can't be forgotten that both suffered badly in the carnage in Limerick, especially the former.

Galway even did without Conor Cooney in the National League final and he demonstrated what he can add when frightening the rest of the field in the Leinster final.

So much will depend on whether a wavering Tipperary full-back line can contain the intimidating Galway attack.

Daithi Burke v Seamus Callanan

Callanan bears no responsibility for the league final debacle as he was injured (though obviously it might be pushing it to say his absence accounted for a sixteen-point deficit.)

There's been no discernible drop-off in performance from Callanan in the 2017 Championship and the most stylish forward in the business was in delightful form against both Dublin and Clare, filling his boots against the former.

However, his last unquestionably substandard performance in the Championship came against Galway at this stage last year, a game which surely cost him the Hurler of the Year award.

Galway were in such dire trouble against the Drom & Inch player in 2015 that Callanan won the man of the match award despite being on the losing team. And he might have even grabbed a fourth goal had John Hanbury not bluntly rugby tackled him in the closing minutes.

The difference between the 2015 and 2016 semi-finals was night and day. Daithí Burke was detailed to mark Callanan and duly shut him out of the game.

Therefore, we have proof that the towering dual player Burke - from Corofin in the heart of Galway football country - can put the kibosh on Callanan.

Will Callanan's performance on Sunday be more 2015 or 2016? The answer to that question will go a long way towards determining the result.

Gearoid McInerney v Patrick 'Bonner' Maher

The most significant change since the League final. Bonner Maher spent the winter months serving in Syria with the Irish army and was not deemed ready to participate in the League decider.

In his absence, Gearoid McInerney, then still fairly unheralded at national level, ruled the skies and was one of Galway's brightest spots on a day bathed in them.

Bonner's workrate is so legendary that he has now become a byword for players of that ilk and he can unsettle the most lauded of centre-backs and aggravate the most composed hurlers.

The Galway half-back line has been one of their most improved under Micheal Donoghue, with Padraig Mannion delivering consistent excellence and Aidan Harte revelling in his usual role as the spare man.

But Tipp aren't big on sweepers and so Harte may not be picking up as much uncontested ball on Sunday. And with Bonner returning, they now have to cope with a more physical Tipp challenge in the half-forward line.

Galway are unlikely to rule the opposing puck-out as thoroughly as they did in April but will they still achieve dominance?

Galway's battle against the five-week gap

Galway's progress in Leinster was so serene and their side so devoid of apparent weaknesses that the biggest anxiety accompanying them into this semi-final is the dreaded five-week gap.

Over the past decade or so, the five-week layoff that is the dubious reward of provincial winners has only really proven a handicap to the Munster champions.

But then that is probably because the Leinster champions in that time were usually Kilkenny, who are immune to such trifling complaints.

Between 2007 and 2016, the Munster champions only progressed to the All-Ireland final on three occasions - Tipperary in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

And even citing last year as evidence that provincial champions can overcome the handicap of a five-week layoff leaves one on uncertain ground. Tipp's one-point win over Galway was unquestionably the shakiest display over an otherwise flawless campaign.

Galway have only once before progressed to this stage as Leinster champions. And in 2012, they met a relatively callow Cork team who were in bonus territory making it that far. They overcame some early wobbles to win a goal-less game by five points.

On Sunday afternoon, they meet much more highly vaunted opposition and can't afford to spend too much time dispensing of cobwebs.