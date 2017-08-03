Dublin manager Jim Gavin believes that Monaghan have eased the scoring burden on their star forward Conor McManus ahead of the sides' All-Ireland SFC quarter-final meeting at Croke Park on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is again his county's top-scorer this season, with 2-27 (0-16 from frees) from six games so far, but the likes of Conor McCarthy (0-15, 3f) and Owen Duffy (1-10, 1f) have also played their part.

"They've probably added a little bit of a mix to their forward division," Gavin told RTÉ Sport.

"Conor McManus has been one of the top forwards in the country for the last number of years but Jack McCarron scored 1-10 against us in the League, McCarthy is another young player, (Ryan) McAnespie that we'd know from Sigerson, Owen Duffy, and Fintan Kelly has got three goals in the Championship from corner-back.

"When you add in the two Hughes' at midfield it says 'this is a potent Monaghan team' and their defensive structure has always been solid."

Dublin are hot favourites to beat opposition who have lost all four previous quarter-final appearances but Gavin is wary of complacency.

"How the outside world view the odds on the game isn't of concern to Monaghan or ourselves," he said.

"Both sets of management and players understand that it's on the day.

"Our National Football League game up in Clones was a really tight game right to the very end and the last couple of encounters have been really tight.

"Both sets are equally matched so it's going to be a tight game."

The Dubs are going for their third All-Ireland title in a row and fifth in seven seasons this year.

Gavin, who has lost only one Championship game since taking charge for the 2013 campaign, admits expectations are sky-high but says the only way to deal with them is by blocking out everything except the next game.

"I suppose they (expectations) have gone up another step but there has always been a level of expectation on any Dublin team, no matter how their form is.

"We've just been very present with our preparations. We haven't looked too much in the past and don't even look past the Monaghan game.

"Every team has its strategy for the season and we do as well but our immediate focus is on Saturday at six o'clock.

"We just need to focus on our preparations. If we get that right, and we have prepared really well, hopefully we'll get the performance.

"If we can get the performance on Saturday, hopefully we'll be there at the end.

Multiple All-Star winners Michael Darragh Macauley and Paul Flynn are back in contention to start after missing the Leinster SFC campaign but Gavin warns he'll be taking no account of CVs when picking his team.

"They're available. What we're looking at in training is their form," said the manager.

"We know that those players have produced in the past for Dublin but what I'm concerned about is how these players will apply themselves right now.

"The good news is that they're playing very well.

"Cormac Costello would be the only (injury concern) but he's back in the park and training with full contact. Diarmuid Connolly is working away in the background as well.

"We don't know if they'll play in a Dublin jersey again (this season), it all depends on Saturday's result."

