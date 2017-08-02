The Offaly county board have said they are wholly committed to the county's Hurling Pathway Plan and they will ask those who recently resigned from the plan's implementation committee to re-consider their position.

On 7 July last, the members of the Offaly hurling review/ implementation committee resigned en masse in "total frustration" at the county board's lack of support and their slowness in implementing key suggestions.

That implementation committee was chaired by Liam Hogan, a former Offaly inter-county hurler who managed Ballyboden St. Enda's to five Dublin senior hurling titles, and also boasted ex-Offaly hurler Brian Carroll as director of hurling coaching.

They were charged with implementing the Offaly hurling 'Pathway' report which was completed in late 2014 but which bizarrely went unpublished until the summer of 2016, a state of affairs which sparked controversy in the wake of Offaly's defeat to Westmeath in last year's Leinster championship.

Brian Carroll in action against Galway in 2011

Following the eventual publication of the report in May 2016, the implementation committee was established.

Last month, that implementation committee resigned with Hogan blasting what he regarded as the lack of communication of the county board and their apparent slowness in acting on its recommendations.

At the time of his resignation, Hogan described the state of Offaly hurling as "absolutely deplorable - from top to bottom."

In a lengthy interview on Midlands Radio 103 this week, Hogan described the chairman of the Offaly county board as "a disaster" and said that Offaly needed an "absolute cleanout" at county board level.

On Wednesday, the Offaly county board released a statement saying they were committed to implementing the hurling pathway plan.

This was agreed at a meeting of the Offaly GAA management committee and the representatives of Offaly GAA clubs last Monday.

"The meeting recognised the importance of The Hurling Pathway Plan in moving Offaly hurling forward and a detailed update on all aspects implemented to-date and on the future roll out of the plan will be presented to chairperson and secretaries of all clubs within two weeks (and) thereafter at three monthly intervals.

"A steering committee comprising of five club chairpersons, coaching & games Officer and head of operations will oversee the plan.

"The contribution of those who recently resigned was praised and there was agreement that Offaly hurling needs their involvement going forward.

"In this regard the chairman gave a commitment to contact the individuals with a view to asking them to re-consider their positions.

"A wide ranging discussion took place among the 65 people present and clarification was given on a number of issues. An outline of various activities undertaken by coaching & games staff in the year to-date was also discussed."

The statement concluded with a lenghty quotation from the original pathway report which said that Offaly hurling was "dogged by problems from grassroots level to the very top" but that nothing would improve if people were focused on "apportioning blame."

Offaly's 2017 championship campaign incorporated heavy defeats to both Galway and Waterford and concluded with the resignation of manager Kevin Ryan after one year in charge.

Offaly's last summer victory over a tier one hurling county came against Wexford in the 2012 Leinster championship.