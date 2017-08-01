Rory Gallagher has insisted social media criticism had no impact on his decision to resign as Donegal football manager.

The 38-year-old brought an end to a seven-year association with the county yesterday following a disappointing 2017 season.

Tyrone put paid to their provincial ambitions with a nine-point win in the Ulster semi-final, while Galway denied them a place in the quarter-finals with a crushing 4-17 to 0-14 win at Markievicz Park.

Gallagher has come in for stinging criticism in the aftermath of their sobering Championship exit and informed the County Board of his decision to vacate the role despite having another year, with the option of a further 12 months in 2018.

Donegal blooded a raft of players during his two years at the helm as the All-Ireland winning side of 2012 continues to break up, but there has been strong criticism of the personnel and tactics employed during a period of transition.

Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley said he was "extremely disappointed" with Gallagher's departure and hit out at "keyboard warriors", but in a statement tonight, Gallagher said the detractors did not impact his decision to leave.

Extremely disappointed to see Rory go! Sad day when keyboard warriors & people who think football was invented in 2011 get their way!! — Mark A Mc Ginley (@Toastiee1) July 31, 2017

"I do not have Facebook or Twitter accounts. I have no interest in Social Media whatsoever. It has no impact on my life or my decision to step away from the senior team," he said.

Speaking on 2fm’s Game On programme, he elaborated further on this point.

"I might lead a very blinkered life, but I’m not on social media. I have no interest in it whatsoever. I don’t see the attraction in it," he told listeners.

"You do hear stuff. Would you like it not to happen? Absolutely, but it doesn’t impinge on the way I think about sport or life.

"It’s disappointing it happened, but that’s the way it goes.

"The Donegal support I have ever encountered in the seven years has been absolutely brilliant. I’ve huge emotional attachment to Donegal."

The former Fermanagh and Cavan player said the margin of defeats was also not significant in his decision.

"At the end of the day, if we had been narrowly beaten [by Tyrone and Galway], I’d still have made the same decision."

"I just feel it’s right for me. I’ve enjoyed it immensely. From my point of view, I felt I had to do what was right for myself.

Neil Gallagher, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye, David Walsh, Colm McFadden and Eamon McGee (above) all retired in the aftermath of last year's Championship exit at the hands of eventual champions Dublin, while Leo McLoone, Odhran MacNiallais and Anthony Thompson were unavailable for selection in 2017.

New faces have been added to the mix, and while Gallagher sees a bright future for some of these budding players, he expects more of the experienced campaigners to hang up their boots.

"It’s a new team at this stage and I’m expecting a couple of players to go now, and that’s part of the building process.

"A lot of our guys are only 19, 20. Galway for example last week, they have only Michael Daly of their U21 team on their starting team.

"We’re at a different dynamic. We’ve a huge amount of players in their first or second year trying to accrue that experience.

"I’ve no doubt those players will improve, I think they improved massively this year. Obviously the Galway and Tyrone games we struggled massively."

Initially introduced to the set-up as a selector in 2011 before succeeding Jim McGuinness in the hot-seat in October 2014, Gallagher has no idea what the future holds for him in football.

"I haven’t thought of what’s around the corner. I don’t generally. In the short-term I’ll be putting more focus into work.

"When I started this I had no kids, now I have three. Things change very quickly.

"We’ll see what happens. I have no big plans."

