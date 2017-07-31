Former Armagh footballer Oisin McConville feels that Mayo will have been ‘embarrassed’ by their performance against Roscommon in Croke Park on Sunday. The two sides will meet again on Monday 7 August after their All-Ireland quarter-final ended in a 2-09 to 1-12 draw.

"I think that Mayo will win the replay for the simple reason that I think they will be slightly embarrassed by their performance, McConville told RTÉ Sport GAA Podcast.

"There was so little quality compared to what we are used to. We have only seen patches of what Mayo are capable of.

"They don’t seem to be able to put in the 15 or 20 minutes sustained effort and 15 or 20 minutes of Mayo’s best would have been more than enough to put that Roscommon team away."

The 2002 All-Ireland winning hero reckons that Mayo will be the happier team to have finished the game in a draw. Stephen Rochford’s side trailed the Connacht champions by 0-01 to 2-02 after 11 minutes leaving Mayo with a mountain to climb.

"It seemed like a lot of things were going the way of Roscommon at different times," he said.

"There didn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what was happening at times. I know Kevin McStay puts a lot of credence in his match-ups, early on a lot of them worked okay for them and they started the game like a house on fire.

"One thing Roscommon did lack was the belief that they could go on and win it. I don’t know if the game is going to give them any more belief in the fact that they are capable of challenging at this level, there were a lot of players who under performed.

"Mayo probably had 16 or 17 players who under performed when you take that into account, and you just look at the physicality, the edge that Mayo had even though they didn’t use it."

The Mayo comeback was spearheaded by Lee Keegan, the wing-back scored a crucial goal to drag his side back into the game and when the final whistle blew he was his side’s top scorer. But this reliance on Keegan is a worry for McConville.

"The more I look at Mayo the more I think I can’t see where the scores are going to come from on any given day.

"Without Lee Keegan’s contribution Mayo were in real real trouble. It might affect Mayo psychology but at this stage can they be any more psychologically scarred? One thing is they keep hanging in there and they deserve credit for that."

Mayo have come through the qualifier route and drew with Cork and Derry already this championship, forcing extra-time. McConville feels that playing regularly won’t be an issue for the players.

"I don’t think playing week in week out is too much to ask from an inter-county team. I think players like playing week in week out and what training are they doing in between is going to be very little.

"It is all recovery, players love the fact that they aren’t trudging. If they win they aren’t going through two weeks of physical training it’s all about recovery.

"How fit can you get as many players as possible, those go to men, those first fifteen and then whoever you can get after that off the bench."