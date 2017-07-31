Roscommon manager Kevin McStay says the Croke Park pitch wasn’t good enough for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final draw with Mayo.

Heavy rain showers through Sunday afternoon left the playing surface at GAA Headquarters slick and there was plenty of slipping and sliding.

But McStay believes the problem was worse at the Hill 16 end of the ground, which had to be relaid in a matter of days following on from the U2 concert a week previously.

The grass at that end of the ground, about to about 30 metres, was a different colour where it was put down on the area that had been covered by the Irish supergroup’s massive stage.

"We were watching the games in the hotel on Saturday night and it seemed to have more of an influence then," he said.

"I don’t want to be dissing on Croke Park but it’s not good enough. If one of our young corner-backs slipped there at a crucial moment and the ball ends up in the net he’ll never be let forget that moment.

"And there was a lot of slipping going on. I’m sure ye noticed that. We had a big issue of studs on Sunday morning and what they were going to wear.

"Look, it wasn’t a defining thing but it’s not good enough to have a third of your pitch slippy up to between the ’20’ and the ’45’."

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford admitted there was slipping and sliding, but didn’t want to put it down to the U2 gig.

"Look, on the Croke Park surface when it takes a bit of rain, and I know the pitch has been relaid over the last week or so, it can be a bit testing on the feet but I don't think it was anything major in that."

Connacht champions Roscommon and last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo played out an exciting 1-12 to 2-09 draw on Sunday, with the Mayo recovering from the concession of two early goals.

The replay will be at Croke Park on the forthcoming bank holiday Monday, 7 August.