The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay between Roscommon and Mayo will be played on the August Bank Holiday Monday at Croke Park.

This is a move that will please Stephen Rochford and Kevin McStay who called on the GAA to fix the rematch for 7 August at Headquarters.

Mayo and Roscommon finished deadlocked in the second clash of Sunday’s double-header at Croker.

With two more quarter-finals, Dublin-Monaghan and Tyrone-Armagh, on Jones’ Road next Saturday and Sunday’s Galway-Tipperary All-Ireland hurling semi-final the GAA haven’t got much wiggle room.

Their choices are limited to a provincial venue either next Saturday or Sunday, or to bring both counties back to Croke Park on Monday, August 7 - something Mayo and Roscommon both backed.

"Monday here - it can’t be anywhere else," said Rossie boss Kevin McStay when posed the question of where he’d like to see the replay directly after the final whistle.

"People are dreaming of Salthill, but we have no airports or helicopters to be flying into Galway. "Absolutely. It has to be in Croke Park - it’s where the All-Ireland quarter-finals are played."

McStay’s reference to helicopters is to race week, which is in Galway next week and will see traffic chaos and make a fixture at Pearse Stadium logistically awkward for all concerned.

"All-Ireland quarter-finals have been played on the bank holiday Monday before and for me that’s the obvious choice - we’d be happy to see it again," said Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, echoing his Roscommon counterpart’s views.

Details of the replay will be announced on Monday by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Both teams left Croke Park after the 2-09 to 1-12 draw thinking what might have been. Roscommon got off to a blistering start and two early goals fired them into a seven-point lead.

Mayo got themselves back into the game, were ahead by half-time and were pushing hard at the end but still couldn’t close the game out.

"I don’t know… I can hardly replay the last few minutes in my mind it got so frantic," said McStay.

"I had a lot of recall from us attacking after turning over Mayo in our half-back line and we didn’t get 20 metres into the Mayo half without turning it over again.

"We showed a lot of bottle for a young team, only Sean McDermot had ever played senior championship here at Croke Park at quarter-final level before. So that’s money in the bank for the replay and beyond into next year. That’s good, but we made so many errors.

Rochford added: "We got off to a poor start, conceded a very sot goal and found ourselves seven points down. Then we took the game to Roscommon, scored 1-07 in the next period and restricted them to a point from a free for the remainder of the first half so we really controlled the game.

"We lost out way after half-time; they scored two quick points, we struggled to get our runners coming onto the ball across their ’65’ an ’45’ and didn’t probably close out the game in the manner we would have liked."