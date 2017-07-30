Monaghan will get a shot at All-Ireland champions Dublin and Armagh have a date with Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Those games look set to be played as a double-header at Croke Park, with the all-Ulster clash likely to throw in at 4pm, followed by the Farney's showdown with the Dubs at 6pm.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport.

Monaghan swept past Down on Saturday in Round 4B of the qualifiers, exacting revenge for their Ulster semi-final loss with a comfortable 1-24 to 1-16 win.

Later that evening Armagh pulled off a terrific victory against Kildare.

Kieran McGeeney's men went to the well to squeeze home on a 1-17 to 0-17 scoreline and they'll now face the champions of their province, Tyrone, for a place in the last four.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 5 August

Armagh v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5 August

Times TBC